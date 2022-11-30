Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 2:23 PM

House passes bill to avoid railroad strike

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
The House on Wednesday passed legislation to avoid a rail strike after President Joe Biden met with Congressional leaders, including Nancy Pelosi and urged them to act. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/12b140d4af67f16fa7124dcb993b5ae4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The House on Wednesday passed legislation to avoid a rail strike after President Joe Biden met with Congressional leaders, including Nancy Pelosi and urged them to act. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to avoid a confrontation with national railroad workers, who have vowed to strike on Dec. 9 if no agreement is reached.

The legislation, which still needs to be approved by the Senate, passed the House by a vote of 290-137. If enacted the measure would require companies and railway employees to adhere to a tentative agreement that was brokered earlier this year by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

On Tuesday President Joe Biden issued a personal appeal for Congress to act. "I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators -- without any modifications or delay -- to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown," Biden said in an official White House press release.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had expressed his intention to hold up the legislation unless a measure was added to guarantee seven days of paid sick leave to railroad employees.

RELATED Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'

"At a time of record profits in the rail industry, it's unacceptable that rail workers have zero guaranteed paid sick days. It's my intention to block consideration of the rail legislation until a roll call vote occurs on guaranteeing seven paid sick days to rail workers in America," Sanders tweeted on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A separate piece of legislation, mandating paid sick leave for railroad workers, passed the House by 221-207. The measure is significant because it addresses one of the key demands of railway workers and progressive representatives who were weary of moving forward with legislation that could override workers' demands.

The National Railway Act allows congress to intervene in labor disputes related to national railroads but the law has not been invoked since the 1990s.

RELATED Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote

RELATED U.S. rail union extends cooling off period, continues talks to avoid strike

Latest Headlines

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says lower rate hike 'makes sense' in December
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says lower rate hike 'makes sense' in December
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave another sign that a smaller rate increase is more likely to come when the Federal Open Market Committee meets Dec. 13 and 14.
Home mortgage loan applications decline
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Home mortgage loan applications decline
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A slight decline in the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage was not enough to stimulate loan applications.
Biden announces additional support, respect for Tribal nations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden announces additional support, respect for Tribal nations
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted his administration's efforts to address the needs of Native Americans, including infrastructure, the economy and helping those communities overcome the worst of the COVID-19 pandem
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York made history on Wednesday, getting elected as the next Democratic leader and becoming the first black lawmaker to lead a political party's caucus.
Enbridge, Oxy review CCS technology for U.S. Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Enbridge, Oxy review CCS technology for U.S. Gulf Coast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Carbon capture and storage technology could address some of the emissions from industrial polluters along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
DoorDash says it will lay off 1,250 employees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DoorDash says it will lay off 1,250 employees
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- DoorDash cofounder and CEO Tony Xu told employees Wednesday that the company is laying off 1,250 employees as delivery companies continue to adjust to the drop of COVID-19 restrictions.
Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Airbnb has unveiled a new service on its platform that will allow renters in the United States to earn extra cash by hosting part-time guests in their apartments.
ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New hires for November came in far below October levels of 239,000, payroll processor ADP reported.
Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit on the West Front Lawn Tuesday night during a holiday ceremony led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers from North Carolina, where the 78-foot-tall red spruce was grown.
Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said its has reached an agreement with the city of Jackson and the Mississippi department of health to install an interim third party manager to oversee the capital city's water system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement