Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 8:33 PM

Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder

By Simon Druker
George Wagner IV was found guilty Wednesday of planning and carrying out the 2016 murder of eight members of a family over a custody dispute. File Photo courtesy Mike DeWine/Twitter
George Wagner IV was found guilty Wednesday of planning and carrying out the 2016 murder of eight members of a family over a custody dispute. File Photo courtesy Mike DeWine/Twitter

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was found guilty Wednesday of planning and carrying out the 2016 murder of eight members of a family over a custody dispute.

The 12-member jury deliberated for eight hours before finding George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 counts he faced in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 in Pike County, Ohio.

Advertisement

Wagner IV was among four people arrested in 2018 in connection with killing seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancée of one of the victims. Of those arrested, Edward "Jake" Wagner -- Angela Wagner's son -- had been in a custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Hannah Rhoden, one of those slain.

The families had been longtime friends and lived in Pike County in the Appalachian region of the state.

RELATED N.Y. man gets 17.5 years in prison for hate crime beating

Federal investigators had been observing them since the summer of 2017.

The 13-week trial saw 60 witnesses give hundreds of hours of testimony.

Several Rhoden family members who lost loved ones in the homicides filled the courtroom on Wednesday as Pike County Judge Randy Deering read the guilty verdict aloud

RELATED Police remove vehicles from scene of quadruple student killing in Idaho

Wagner IV, 31, did not speak to the court and showed no visible emotion after hearing the verdict, which included eight for convictions for aggravated murder, plus conspiracy, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice charges.

Advertisement

"Good won today and evil lost," Pike County prosecutor Rob Junk told reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict.

"Today's verdict does not bring your loved ones back, but I hope it gives you some semblance of peace that one of the evil monsters that did this to your family is being held accountable," said special prosecutor Angela Canepa.

RELATED EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes

Wagner's mother, Angela Warner pleaded guilty in 2018 to her role in the mass killings and was handed a 30-year prison sentence with no chance of early release.

His brother Jake Wagner confessed last year to shooting five of the Rhoden family victims and pleaded guilty in order to avoid the death penalty.

Their father, George Wagner III has pleaded not guilty.

Latest Headlines

ICE accidentally posts personal info of 6,252 immigrants online
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
ICE accidentally posts personal info of 6,252 immigrants online
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is investigating an incident on Monday as personally identifiable data from 6,252 immigrants was posted on its website for about five hours.
Honda recalls 117,445 Ridgeline pickup trucks for faulty rearview camera
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Honda recalls 117,445 Ridgeline pickup trucks for faulty rearview camera
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Honda has issued a recall for 117,445 Ridgeline pickup trucks produced between 2017 and 2019. Honda's filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that opening and closing the rear tailgat
Former Louisiana police chief, council member sentenced to prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Louisiana police chief, council member sentenced to prison
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced prison sentences for a former Louisiana police chief, city council member and another co-conspirator for violating election laws.
N.Y. man gets 17.5 years in prison for hate crime beating
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. man gets 17.5 years in prison for hate crime beating
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A man from Yonkers, N.Y., convicted of punching a 67-year-old Asian woman over 100 times, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 17 years in prison for the crime.
Right-wing operatives sentenced to register voters after 2020 robocall scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Right-wing operatives sentenced to register voters after 2020 robocall scheme
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Two right-wing operatives who pleaded guilty to a robocall scheme meant to keep minority and Democratic voters from participating in the 2020 general election were sentenced to 500 hours of community service.
Stocks surge on talk of slower rate hikes, pushing Dow into bull market
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stocks surge on talk of slower rate hikes, pushing Dow into bull market
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average entering a bull market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow in December.
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will pay $75 million to relocate three Native American tribes threatened by climate change, the Interior Department announced at the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C.
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Big Island, Hawaii, is experiencing two volcano eruptions simultaneously for the first time since 1984: Mauna Loa and Kilauea.
Police remove vehicles from scene of quadruple student killing in Idaho
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police remove vehicles from scene of quadruple student killing in Idaho
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Police removed five vehicles from the scene of a quadruple homicide of students in Moscow, Idaho. No suspect has been identified, but authorities have stated that they believe the incident was a targeted attack.
Mike Braun files to run for Indiana governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mike Braun files to run for Indiana governor
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun has decided to run for governor, according to paperwork filed with the secretary of state's office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement