Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 4:16 AM

Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system

By Darryl Coote
1/2
The Justice Department on Tuesday asked the courts to appoint a manager to oversee Jackson's water system. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0e4016cd65fe82991249995e04a88539/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department on Tuesday asked the courts to appoint a manager to oversee Jackson's water system. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said its has reached an agreement with the city of Jackson and the Mississippi department of health to install an interim third party manager to oversee the capital city's water system, in an effort to build confidence in the troubled utility.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it has filed the proposal for approval by the courts as an interim measure while the Biden administration, the city and the state health department negotiate a long-term solution for the city's drinking water.

Advertisement

"The Department of Justice takes seriously its responsibility to keep the American people safe and to protect their civil rights," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "Together with our partners at the [Environmental Protection Agency] we will continue to seek justice for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi. And we will continue to prioritize cases in the communities most burdened by environmental harm."

Severe flooding in late August caused the city's largest and beleaguered water treatment facility to fail, leaving upwards of 160,000 people in Jackson and the surrounding area without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.

Advertisement

A boil water order was in place until mid-September and Reeves only rescinded his emergency declaration last week.

Reeves, a Republican, celebrated the Justice Department's move to strip Jackson's Democratic mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of the authority to oversee the city's water system.

"The system should be out of the city politician hands very soon," he said in a statement. "More work to do, but it is very promising that this problem is now going to be solved outside of the city's backrooms."

RELATED Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department said the third party manager will be tasked with overseeing the city's sewer business administration, implementing capital improvements, correcting conditions that endanger residents' health and operating the drinking water system in compliance with local, state and federal laws.

"Every American -- regardless of where they live, their income or the color of their skin -- deserves access to safe, reliable drinking water," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources division said in a statement.

"Through this litigation, we will act to ensure that the city of Jackson's water system will be compliant with the Safe Drinking Water Act and other state and local regulations so that those serviced by the system can have confidence that the water they are consuming is safe."

Advertisement

The Justice Department on Tuesday also filed a complaint against the city accusing it of failing to provide drinking water compliant with the SDWA to its residents.

Read More

Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death Five Connecticut police officers charged over paralysis of Black man

Latest Headlines

South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned state employees and contractors from using social media platform TikTok on their electronic devises over fears the smartphone application could be used to collect U.S. user data f
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Carolina's supreme court ordered former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury on allegations that former President Donald Trump attempted to meddle in the 2020 election.
U.S. Senate passes bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Senate passes bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that protects the right to same-sex and interracial marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate 61-36.
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 24-year-old Texas woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding in the coverup of the high-profile disappearance and murder of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen in the summer of 2020.
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 police officer killing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 police officer killing
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The State of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on Tuesday evening for killing a police officer as a 19-year-old in 2005.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Two Oath Keepers, including founding member and leader Steward Rhodes, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their actions on and leading up to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Twitter has updated its website saying it will no longer enforce COVID-19 misinformation under Elon Musk, as Twitter's new CEO continues to push his commitment to free speech.
Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A woman who was kidnapped as an infant was reunited with her birth parents after more than 50 years, her family confirmed this week.
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado updated the number of injured in the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five people. Authorities confirmed that 22 people were wounded, including 17 injured from gunshot wounds.
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy Tuesday to expand involuntary commitment of people with chronic and untreated mental illnesses, including expanded training on how to assist those in crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Five Connecticut police officers charged over paralysis of Black man
Five Connecticut police officers charged over paralysis of Black man
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement