Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, filed to run for governor on Tuesday. File photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun has decided to run for governor, according to paperwork filed with the secretary of state's office. Braun, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, has criticized the chamber's slow speed and has for months expressed interest in the governorship. Reps. Victoria Spartz and Jim Banks also have voiced an interest in the seat. Advertisement

Another competitor is Eric Doden, the former head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., who has been running since early 2021. According to NBC News, Doden has emphasized his appointment by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

Josh Kelley, Braun's chief of staff and senior political adviser, said that the senator "will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon."

In a statement Wednesday morning, Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl greeted Braun's candidacy with derision.

"As a so-called businessman, Mike Braun has done very little to improve Indiana as a U.S. senator and he surely won't do it as governor," Schmuhl said. "Braun's half-hearted efforts have been ineffective, and he's been more likely to be spotted on national cable TV shows than talking to Hoosiers in real life about solving real problems."