Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 12:48 PM

Biden announces additional support, respect for Tribal nations

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f131b771cf85f12d9a8eb71a53235373/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted his administration's efforts to address the needs of Native Americans, including infrastructure, the economy and helping those communities overcome the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden made the remarks Wednesday morning at the White House Tribal Nations Summit, accompanied by Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as head of the Department of the Interior.

Advertisement

"Together, we are continuing to make a difference," Biden told the crowd at the White House. "We've made the largest single investment in infrastructure since [President Dwight] Eisenhower. [My administration made] the biggest investment in Native American infrastructure in history."

Biden's comments come as he signed a presidential memorandum on Wednesday establishing uniform standards to be implemented across all federal agencies regarding how Tribal consultations are conducted. That announcement by Biden during his speech received a strong round of ovations.

RELATED Rep. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House race

The White House also announced the release of a new best-practices report to integrate Tribal treaties and reserving the rights into agency decision-making practices. The report was done in coordination with 17 federal agencies and the White House Council on Native American Affairs.

Advertisement

"Federal agencies should strive to reach consensus among the Tribes," Biden said. "There should be adequate time for ample communication. Tribal nations should know how their contributions are influencing decision-making.

"Everyone is entitled to be treated with respect and the dignity that comes with who you are. That is especially true with Tribal nations. The United States owes a solemn trust and treaty obligations that we haven't always lived up to."

RELATED Abortion ruling worsens access to reproductive healthcare for women of color

The new tribal consultation standards were created with input received from Tribal Nations regarding Tribal consultation and ensure more consistency in how agencies initiate, provide notice for, conduct, record, and report on Tribal consultations.

The memorandum will also require annual training regarding Tribal consultation for federal employees who work with TribalNations or on policies with Tribal implications, the White House said.

The White House said Tribal communities have been designated $32 billion from the American Rescue Plan, $13 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $700 million in the Inflation Reduction Act.

RELATED Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories

Latest Headlines

Home mortgage loan applications decline
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Home mortgage loan applications decline
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A slight decline in the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage was not enough to stimulate loan applications.
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York made history on Wednesday, getting elected as the next Democratic leader and becoming the first black lawmaker to lead a political party's caucus.
Enbridge, Oxy review CCS technology for U.S. Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Enbridge, Oxy review CCS technology for U.S. Gulf Coast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Carbon capture and storage technology could address some of the emissions from industrial polluters along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
DoorDash says it will lay off 1,250 employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DoorDash says it will lay off 1,250 employees
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- DoorDash cofounder and CEO Tony Xu told employees Wednesday that the company is laying off 1,250 employees as delivery companies continue to adjust to the drop of COVID-19 restrictions.
Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Airbnb has unveiled a new service on its platform that will allow renters in the United States to earn extra cash by hosting part-time guests in their apartments.
ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New hires for November came in far below October levels of 239,000, payroll processor ADP reported.
Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit on the West Front Lawn Tuesday night during a holiday ceremony led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers from North Carolina, where the 78-foot-tall red spruce was grown.
Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said its has reached an agreement with the city of Jackson and the Mississippi department of health to install an interim third party manager to oversee the capital city's water system.
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned state employees and contractors from using social media platform TikTok on their electronic devises over fears the smartphone application could be used to collect user data.
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Carolina's supreme court ordered former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury on allegations that former President Donald Trump attempted to meddle in the 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Less than half of England, Wales is Christian for first time in census history
Less than half of England, Wales is Christian for first time in census history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement