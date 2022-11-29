Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 7:15 PM

Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules

By Sheri Walsh
Twitter, under new CEO Elon Musk, has updated its website saying it will no longer enforce its COVID-19 misinformation policy. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/60d051cd6c6e5703d08c89242635e25c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Twitter, under new CEO Elon Musk, has updated its website saying it will no longer enforce its COVID-19 misinformation policy. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Twitter has updated its website saying it will no longer police COVID-19 misinformation under Elon Musk, as Twitter's new CEO pushes the platform's commitment to free speech.

Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation page has been updated, without an announcement, with a note saying "effective Nov. 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy."

Advertisement

Twitter introduced its COVID-19 strike system in March of 2021 to "educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter."

The strike system featured five levels, with an escalating series of locks on a user's Twitter account, beginning with a 12-hour suspension after receiving a second strike.

RELATED Musk: Twitter to offer 'general amnesty' to suspended accounts

Misleading COVID-19 information on Twitter, since the start of the pandemic in 2020, has led to more than 11,000 account suspensions. Currently, Twitter employees are working to restore more than 62,000 suspended accounts, according to technology newsletter Platformer.

In January, Twitter suspended U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account for what the platform called repeated violations of its policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Her account was suspended for two years before being restored last week.

Advertisement

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, has vowed to reduce content moderation on the platform to encourage free speech. While online safety experts have argued that unrestricted free speech on Twitter could lead to more hate speech, harassment and misinformation, Musk promised that Twitter will not become a "hellscape."

RELATED Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has fired thousands of employees, many of whom were responsible for content moderation on the social media platform, while reinstating thousands of accounts that were suspended for violating COVID-19 misinformation and other restrictions.

On Tuesday, a number of medical professionals blasted Musk's decision to stop policing COVID-19 misinformation, saying the move could harm people.

"Nowhere near enough was being done to stamp out medical misinformation on social media previously," Jack Resnick, Jr., president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement. "But this step, along with re-platforming voices who wish to sow confusion and increase mistrust in medicine, will do more harm."

RELATED Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene

Latest Headlines

Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A woman who was kidnapped as an infant was reunited with her birth parents after more than 50 years, her family confirmed this week.
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado updated the number of injured in the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five people. Authorities confirmed that 22 people were wounded, including 17 injured from gunshot wounds.
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy Tuesday to expand involuntary commitment of people with chronic and untreated mental illnesses, including expanded training on how to assist those in crisis.
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Walmart employee who survived last week's shooting in Chesapeake, Va., is suing the superstore chain for $50 million, alleging it ignored her complaints about the shooter.
Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato is expected to answer questions in front of the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on congressional leaders from both parties to work together Tuesday to avoid a rail strike that could cripple the economy in the middle of the holiday season.
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
As a potent, multifaceted storm rolls out from the Rockies, severe weather ranging from high winds to tornadoes will be possible from the northwestern Gulf coast to the Mississippi Valley, meteorologists warn.
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence across the United States declined for the second straight month in November, according to The Conference Board, an international non-profit think tank.
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
French President Macron to meet with Biden, Harris in Washington this week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
French President Macron to meet with Biden, Harris in Washington this week
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Washington this week where he will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, a White House official said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement