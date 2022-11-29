Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 5:44 PM

Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years

By Simon Druker
Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped as an infant in 1971, was reunited with her birth parents (father pictured at left) after more than 50 years, her family confirmed this week. Photo courtesy of News Nation
Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped as an infant in 1971, was reunited with her birth parents (father pictured at left) after more than 50 years, her family confirmed this week. Photo courtesy of News Nation

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A woman who was kidnapped as an infant was reunited with her birth parents after more than 50 years, her family confirmed this week.

Melissa Highsmith disappeared from her family's home in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 when she was 22 months old.

Advertisement

At the time, her mother, Alta Apantenco, left little Melissa in the care of a babysitter while at work.

Melissa's brother Jeff Highsmith created a Facebook page in 2018 to attract tips to help track her down.

RELATED Houston residents can again drink tap water after city lifts boil-water notice

Although Highsmith was taken by the babysitter 51 years ago, she now has met her birth mother and father after they two tracked her down. Her family used a DNA test kit to find her.

"Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police/FBI involvement, podcast involvement or even our family's own private investigations or speculations," her family wrote on the Facebook page.

Her sister said they didn't find Melissa through her own DNA sample, but through her children's DNA, and that the match came back quickly after both of her parents submitted their samples.

Advertisement

"Within three weeks we found my sister. It was like, 'Boom, boom, boom,' we found her," her sister Victoria Highsmith, told KXAS-TV.

Both Highsmith parents submitted DNA samples in an effort to locate their long-lost daughter.

"Every time my mother got her hopes up. After 51 years, she didn't want to submit another DNA test. She was tired and she was hurt and guilty from carrying this all these years.

RELATED Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson

I'm thankful that we got her to agree to submit her DNA. ... It is because of that, and my dad submitting, that we were able to find Melissa," Victoria Highsmith said.

Melissa was renamed Melanie by her abductor and lived most of her life a short ride from where she'd been taken. She said she now plans to go by her birth name.

"I couldn't stop crying. I was overjoyed, and I'm still walking around in a fog trying to comprehend that my sister is right in front of me and that we found her," Victoria Highsmith said.

"It's a Christmas miracle! It's amazing meeting her. It was like looking into myself -- she looks like me, like us. She's overjoyed to be in our lives."

Nobody has been charged in the case.

Advertisement

Read More

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Biden immigration laws

Latest Headlines

Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado updated the number of injured in the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five people. Authorities confirmed that 22 people were wounded, including 17 injured from gunshot wounds.
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy Tuesday to expand involuntary commitment of people with chronic and untreated mental illnesses, including expanded training on how to assist those in crisis.
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Walmart employee who survived last week's shooting in Chesapeake, Va., is suing the superstore chain for $50 million, alleging it ignored her complaints about the shooter.
Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato is expected to answer questions in front of the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on congressional leaders from both parties to work together Tuesday to avoid a rail strike that could cripple the economy in the middle of the holiday season.
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
As a potent, multifaceted storm rolls out from the Rockies, severe weather ranging from high winds to tornadoes will be possible from the northwestern Gulf coast to the Mississippi Valley, meteorologists warn.
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence across the United States declined for the second straight month in November, according to The Conference Board, an international non-profit think tank.
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
French President Macron to meet with Biden, Harris in Washington this week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
French President Macron to meet with Biden, Harris in Washington this week
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Washington this week where he will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, a White House official said.
Bill to protect same-sex marriage moves closer to passage in U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bill to protect same-sex marriage moves closer to passage in U.S. Senate
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A bill that would provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages while also protecting religious liberty rights moved closer to passage in the Senate after lawmakers overcame a filibuster.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement