Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 8:51 PM

U.S. Senate passes bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
The U.S. Senate passes protections for same-sex and interracial marriage in a landmark bipartisan vote for the Respect for Marriage Act. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c620af98c79d13690d7386fbe4bf9c6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. Senate passes protections for same-sex and interracial marriage in a landmark bipartisan vote for the Respect for Marriage Act. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- In a landmark bipartisan vote, the U.S. Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that protects the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which had already passed in the U.S. House, passed in the Senate on Tuesday night by a vote of 61-36. The bill received unanimous support from Democrats, plus 12 Republicans who also backed the bill in a procedural vote earlier this month.

Advertisement

"With today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love," President Joe Biden said in a statement responding to the bill's passage Tuesday.

Lawmakers began voting around 3:45 p.m. on three separate amendments proposed by Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Marco Rubio of Florida and James Lankford of Oklahoma.

RELATED Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket

The amendments called for additional protections for religious freedoms after some Republicans expressed concern that other changes to the bill did not go far enough.

The final bill, which also included a provision that would ensure polygamous marriage remains illegal in the United States, repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which denied federal benefits to same-sex couples.

Advertisement

The measure now goes back to the U.S. House for another vote. If approved, the Respect for Marriage Act will then head to Biden's desk where the president is expected to sign the measure into law before Democrats lose control of the House in January.

RELATED Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law

Biden called the Senate's passage of same-sex and interracial marriage protections a "bipartisan achievement."

"For millions of Americans, this legislation will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled," Biden said in a statement Tuesday evening.

While the bill does not make same-sex and interracial marriage legal in every state, it does force individual states to recognize another state's legal marriage.

RELATED Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching

"Because of our work together, the rights of tens of millions of Americans will be strengthened under federal law. That's an accomplishment we should all be proud of," said Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who also talked about his daughter and her wife.

"The bill we are passing today will ensure their rights won't be trampled upon simply because they are in a same-sex marriage."

While many Republicans did not support the bill, 12 GOP lawmakers helped form the coalition of bipartisan support that pushed it through.

Advertisement

"For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step," said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., as she called for more tolerance during what she described as "turbulent times for our nation."

Latest Headlines

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Two Oath Keepers, including founding member and leader Steward Rhodes, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their actions on and leading up to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Twitter has updated its website saying it will no longer enforce COVID-19 misinformation under Elon Musk, as Twitter's new CEO continues to push his commitment to free speech.
Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kidnapped Texas woman reunited with family after 51 years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A woman who was kidnapped as an infant was reunited with her birth parents after more than 50 years, her family confirmed this week.
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado updated the number of injured in the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five people. Authorities confirmed that 22 people were wounded, including 17 injured from gunshot wounds.
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York City expands involuntary mental health holds
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy Tuesday to expand involuntary commitment of people with chronic and untreated mental illnesses, including expanded training on how to assist those in crisis.
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Walmart employee who survived last week's shooting in Chesapeake, Va., is suing the superstore chain for $50 million, alleging it ignored her complaints about the shooter.
Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato is expected to answer questions in front of the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on congressional leaders from both parties to work together Tuesday to avoid a rail strike that could cripple the economy in the middle of the holiday season.
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
As a potent, multifaceted storm rolls out from the Rockies, severe weather ranging from high winds to tornadoes will be possible from the northwestern Gulf coast to the Mississippi Valley, meteorologists warn.
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence across the United States declined for the second straight month in November, according to The Conference Board, an international non-profit think tank.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement