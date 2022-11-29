Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 4:20 AM

Five Connecticut police officers charged over paralysis of Black man

By Darryl Coote
1/5
New Haven police officer Jocelyn Lavandier, 35, was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the paralysis of Richard Cox in June. Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police
New Haven police officer Jocelyn Lavandier, 35, was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the paralysis of Richard Cox in June. Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Five Connecticut police officers have been arrested and charged in connection to the paralysis of a Black man while in their custody, prosecutors said.

The man, Richard "Randy" Cox, was arrested on June 19 on accusations of illegal possession of a hand gun and other charges. While being transported to prison in the back of a police van that lacked seatbelts, a handcuffed Cox suffered serious spine and neck injuries when he was thrown headfirst into the metal partition inside the vehicle as a result of the driver making a sudden stop.

Advertisement

After announcing his injuries on arrival at the detention facility, the officers first attempted to move him via wheelchair before dragging him into the building.

Video of the incident shows the seemingly exasperated officers roughly handle the injured Cox while making remarks that their detainee was being difficult by resisting to move. Near the end of the recording, one of the officers states they saw Cox blow a kiss as he was being dragged by his arms into a cell.

RELATED Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson

"He is perfectly fine," the officer is heard saying.

Officers Oscar Diaz, 54; Jocelyn Lavandier, 35; Ronald Pressley, 56; Luis Rivera, 40; and Sgt. Betsy Segui, 40, were arrested Monday by Connecticut State Police on warrants charging them with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons violations, New Haven State's Attorney John Doyle Jr. announced in a statement.

Advertisement

Connecticut State Police said the five suspects turned themselves in and have since been released after each posted a $25,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 8.

RELATED FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy

The charges follow an investigation by the State Police Central District Major Crime Unit that was ordered by Doyle on the day of the incident.

"The City of New Haven is committed to accountability for all individuals involved in this tragic incident," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. "What happened to Randy was unacceptable, and we will work to make sure something like this never happens again."

Cox filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city and the five police officers in September, which was followed the next month by the charges against him being dropped.

RELATED San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead

"While today's news that these officers will face some accountability is an important first step towards justice for Randy, we know there is more work to be done on his behalf," civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Cox family, said in a statement. "We will continue to fight for him throughout this process, and stand beside him as he navigates the long road toward recovery."

Advertisement

In response to the incident, the New Haven Police Department adopted new polices and standard operational procedures overseeing the transportation of individuals in police care as well as regarding detention facility operations and those who may need medical assistance.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, died Monday following a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61 years old.
Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a nationwide rail strike next month that could "devastate the economy" during the holidays.
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Missouri death row inmate Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed Tuesday one day after Gov. Mike Parson denied him clemency.
Frontier Airlines cuts customer service phone line
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Frontier Airlines cuts customer service phone line
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines is cutting the cord on its customer service phone line forcing travelers to go online to book flights or make travel changes.
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Election officials in Cochise County, Ariz., refused to certify the results of November's midterm election, throwing several local and statewide races up in the air and opening the door for legal action.
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in Boston later this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and discuss climate and sustainability work with city leaders.
Judge accepts Florida face-biting killer's insanity plea
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge accepts Florida face-biting killer's insanity plea
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Austin Harrouff pleaded guilty by reason of insanity in the case of killing a Florida couple in 2016 in which he was found biting the face of one of the victims when police arrived.
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, met with the House select committee to give testimony in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to sources.
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement