U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 5:32 PM

Police update number of injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting

By Sheri Walsh
Police in Colorado updated the number of injured in the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, that killed five people, to 22 including 17 people who were injured with gunshot wounds. Photo by Liz Copan/EPA-EFE/
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado have adjusted the number of injured in the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five people.

In an update Tuesday, authorities confirmed that 22 people were wounded at the LGBTQ+ nightclub on Nov. 19, including 17 with gunshot wounds and another five who suffered other injuries.

Initial reports on the night of the shooting said the gunman had injured 18 people, while other reports gave the higher number of 25.

Colorado Springs police said they are still looking for at least a dozen more "victims without visible injuries," who were present at the time of the attack. Police are urging those patrons, who may have fled the nightclub, to contact the FBI to help with their investigation.

Authorities also identified the five victims, who died at the club, as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

The suspected gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder as well as five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

Last Wednesday, the 22-year-old was ordered held without bond. In court filings, public defenders identified Aldrich as a nonbinary person who uses they/them pronouns.

Aldrich made a virtual court appearance last week from a wheelchair after being released from a hospital. He was transferred to jail following treatment for injuries he suffered while being disarmed by clubgoers.

Two "heroic people" inside the club "confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop him from continuing to kill and harm others," Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told reporters the morning after the shooting.

Colorado Springs Police identified the two heroes as Richard Fierro and Thomas James, who spoke earlier this week from the hospital where he was recovering from injuries.

"I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years," James, a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, said in a statement on Sunday.

"My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries."

