Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson confirmed on Monday that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of inmate Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri late Monday paved the way for the state to execute Kevin Johnson on Tuesday for the 2005 murder of a police officer, denying last minute requests for a stay of sentence that argued the death row inmate's conviction and sentence were tainted by racial bias. In a 5-2 decision, the state's high court turned aside requests for a stay from Johnson's legal team and a special prosecutor, stating it has heard and rejected the claims they have made before. Advertisement

The decision came down less than a day before Johnson, 37, was scheduled to die 6 p.m. Tuesday by lethal injection over the July 5, 2005, fatal shooting of Sgt. William McEntee of the Kirkwood, Mo., police department.

Johnson's lawyers had accused the state of rushing through with his execution instead of investigating claims that St. Louis County has a long-standing and pervasive racial bias in its handling of not only Johnson's case by other death-eligible prosecutions.

Johnson's attorneys pointed to a filing for a stay of execution by special prosecutor E.E. Keenan who found prosecuting attorney Robert McCulloch disproportionately sought death penalty sentences for Black convicts.

Keenan was court appointed Oct. 12, and his report found that of five police officer killings, McCulloch pursued the death penalty in four of them where the defendants were Black. The sole case in which he did not pursue the death penalty was when the defendant was White, despite allegations that the convict's conduct "was more aggravated."

The filing states that St. Louis County's death-eligible prosecutions during McCulloch's tenure show the sentence was largely reserved for "defendants whose victims were White."

Keenan's request was denied by St. Louis Circuit Judge Mary Ott due to time constraints, which Johnson's legal team rebuked, stating in its filing that "[f]rom Johnson's perspective, one arm of the state is rushing to execute him in order to prevent another arm of the state from having its findings of racial bias and discrimination heard in court."

In its decision late Monday, the state's supreme court said Johnson cannot rely on the special prosecutor's claims "because the Special Prosecutor has no likelihood of succeeding" on them.

"Both claims the Special Prosecutor brings now are largely just re-packaged versions of claims Johnson has brought (and seen rejected) many times before," the court ruled. "Nothing in the Special Prosecutor's motion materially changes these claims or offers any greater likelihood of success than those claims have had in the past."

The ruling came hours after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson earlier Monday denied Johnson clemency, stating the death row inmate has received every protection afforded by the state and the U.S. Constitution, and his sentence for "his horrendous and callous crime" will stand.

"The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson's sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice," Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. "The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows.

"Clemency will not be granted."

As Parson issued his denial of clemency, the Supreme Court of Missouri was hearing arguments over Johnson's 11th-hour request for a stay of execution on the grounds that his conviction and death sentence are the product of systematic racial discrimination.

Johnson was 19 years old the summer he killed McEntee.

Police officers had arrived at a family residence in Meacham Park looking to serve Johnson an arrest warrant over allegations that he had violated his probation with misdemeanor assault.

As they attempted to execute the warrant, Johnson's 12-year-old brother, Joseph Long, suffered a seizure.

McEntee was among the officers who responded to the medical emergency. However, Long died from a pre-existing heart condition.

Johnson blamed the police, including McEntee, for his brother's death, accusing them of being indifferent to Long's suffering. Later that evening, Johnson saw McEntee, who was responding to another call in the area, and ambushed him.

McEntee was fatally shot seven times.

Johnson was convicted in 2007 and sentenced to death a year later.