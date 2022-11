French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Washington this week and meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Washington this week where he will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, a White House official said. White House spokesperson John Kirby said Macron will visit NASA headquarters on Wednesday alongside Harris to "showcase our deepening collaboration on space in support of Earth climate and space science and space exploration." Advertisement

The visit will involve celebrating existing cooperation in space science, space exploration and using data collected from space to fight climate change, according to The Hill. It comes on the heels of the U.S.-France Comprehensive Space Dialogue, which was held in Paris in October.

The French president will also attend a working lunch at NASA on climate and biodiversity issues with members of Congress.

On Thursday Macron and Biden will have a bilateral discussion where the two "will discuss our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest," according to the White House.

Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday will also host a luncheon at the State Department for Macron.

"France is a vital global partner and, of course, the United States' oldest ally," Kirby said. "Our partnership and tackling tough global challenges underpinned by our shared commitment to democratic principles, values and institutions, and our cultural ties remain a source of strength and importance to our bilateral relationship."