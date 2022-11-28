Prince William and Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards

The prince and princess of Wales will make their first visit to the United States since 2014 on Wednesday, spending three days in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. File Photo by UK Ministry of Defense/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Prince Williams and Princess Catherine will be in Boston from Wednesday through Friday to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards. The prince and princess of Wales have several visits throughout Boston on their schedule. They will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu, tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and make stops at Harvard University, according to Boston's NBC 10. Advertisement

Their trip to Boston was announced during the summer in a video with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony recognizes five people for their work in environmentalism each year. There are 15 finalists for the awards this year. The winners receive $1 million to further their work in solving environmental problems.

Prince William co-founded the award with English broadcaster and author David Attenborough. The first ceremony was held last year.

Along with the awards ceremony, the royal couple will spend their time discussing environmental issues with local leaders such as Mayor Wu. The mayor will discuss Boston's directives to chip in against climate change. They will also visit Greentown Labs, a tech laboratory in Somerville that helps startups institute sustainable practices.

The categories for projects eligible to win the award are focused on protecting and restoring nature, clean air, ocean revitalization, eliminating waste and fighting climate change.

This week will be the first time the prince and princess have visited the United States since 2014 when they were in New York City.

The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony takes place Friday and will be available to stream on PBS until Dec. 5.