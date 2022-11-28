Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 3:14 PM

Prince William and Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards

By Joe Fisher
The prince and princess of Wales will make their first visit to the United States since 2014 on Wednesday, spending three days in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. File Photo by UK Ministry of Defense/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/179a8e611885b36430f8873198068ba3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The prince and princess of Wales will make their first visit to the United States since 2014 on Wednesday, spending three days in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. File Photo by UK Ministry of Defense/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Prince Williams and Princess Catherine will be in Boston from Wednesday through Friday to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The prince and princess of Wales have several visits throughout Boston on their schedule. They will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu, tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and make stops at Harvard University, according to Boston's NBC 10.

Advertisement

Their trip to Boston was announced during the summer in a video with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony recognizes five people for their work in environmentalism each year. There are 15 finalists for the awards this year. The winners receive $1 million to further their work in solving environmental problems.

RELATED King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial

Prince William co-founded the award with English broadcaster and author David Attenborough. The first ceremony was held last year.

Along with the awards ceremony, the royal couple will spend their time discussing environmental issues with local leaders such as Mayor Wu. The mayor will discuss Boston's directives to chip in against climate change. They will also visit Greentown Labs, a tech laboratory in Somerville that helps startups institute sustainable practices.

Advertisement

The categories for projects eligible to win the award are focused on protecting and restoring nature, clean air, ocean revitalization, eliminating waste and fighting climate change.

RELATED Prince William announces Earthshot Prize finalists

This week will be the first time the prince and princess have visited the United States since 2014 when they were in New York City.

The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony takes place Friday and will be available to stream on PBS until Dec. 5.

RELATED Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January

Latest Headlines

First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Pacific coast
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Pacific coast
An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Merriam-Webster named "gaslighting" the 2022 Word of the Year after a 1,740% increase in searches.
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, is erupting for the first time in 38 years, though no evacuations have yet been ordered.
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting to death 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The cryptocurrency firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the implosion of FTX continues.
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies killed a former Virginia state law enforcement officer in what is believed to be a "catfish" incident that left the grandparents and mother of a teenage girl the officer met dead.
Cyber Monday expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped $9B
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cyber Monday expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped $9B
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Cyber Monday sales are expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped $9 billion.
Strong winds help fire gut two marina buildings in Connecticut
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Strong winds help fire gut two marina buildings in Connecticut
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Strong winds whipping around the Mystic River, allowed a fire to gut two buildings at a marina there on Sunday night, officials said.
Rescuers save 2 people from plane dangling from power lines
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rescuers save 2 people from plane dangling from power lines
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Maryland early Monday successfully extracted two people from a plane that was dangling 100 feet above the ground from a transmission tower in the city of Gaithersburg, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement