Nov. 28, 2022 / 10:18 PM

Frontier Airlines cuts customer service phone line

By Sheri Walsh
Frontier Airlines is cutting its customer service phone line as it transitions to fully digital service. Photo by Paul Matthew Photography/Shutterstock.com
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines is cutting the cord on its customer service phone line forcing travelers to go online to book flights or make travel changes.

Frontier Airlines announced the switch on Monday, saying the Denver-based carrier is going fully digital following a transition that was completed over the weekend.

"Our Customer Care function recently transitioned to fully digital communications, which enables us to ensure our customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible," Frontier said in a statement. "We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels."

Frontier Airline's phone number still works, but now goes to a recording instructing customers where to find help.

"At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible," the recording says. "We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently, as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7."

Frontier's customer service agents can still be reached on the airline's website via chatbot. There will also be a daily live chat feature on the airline's social media channels and through instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

As Frontier switches how it interacts with customers, the airline is facing an order by the Department of Transportation to pay back $222 million in refunds it owes to passengers.

The order, issued earlier this month, forces Frontier Airlines, and five foreign carriers, to pay more than $600 million to passengers who were denied cash refunds after their flights were canceled due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

