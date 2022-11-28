Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 5:58 PM

Judge accepts Florida face-biting killer's insanity plea

By Joe Fisher

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The former Florida State University student accused of killing a couple in their garage and chewing on the husband's face will be placed in a secure mental hospital after a judge accepted his insanity plea.

Austin Harrouff, 25, was found gnawing on the face of one of his victims, 59-year-old John Stevens, after killing him and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, in their garage in 2016.

Advertisement

On Monday, Martin County Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr. said that county prosecutors agreed to a plea deal, foregoing a criminal trial.

"When it all gets said and done, the state and the defense have made the determination that mental intent was not formulated," Bauer said. "It wasn't there and therefore the defendant is technically not guilty by reason of insanity."

RELATED FBI: Suspect in face-biting killings had no hallucinogenic drugs in his system

Harrouff, who was 19 at the time of the killings, also was accused of injuring a neighbor of the Stevenses who tried to intervene.

Advertisement

"I didn't really know you could brutally murder two people, attempt to kill another and not even have a trial," said Jodi Bruce, sister of Michelle Mishcon Stevens, in a statement to the court Monday. "That was news to me."

Police suspected Harrouff was on some kind of hallucinogenic drug such as bath salts or flakka, but he reportedly told the arresting officers they would only find alcohol and marijuana in his system.

RELATED Teen found grunting, eating face of dead victim, Florida police say

His insanity defense relied largely on the results of a toxicology report which confirmed his statement.

The results strengthened the defense's argument that Harrouff was suffering from a "severe mental illness."

According to Harrouff's sister, Haley, he had been having delusions of grandeur, saying he had super powers and was immortal before the night of the killings. He had also been in a series of fights with his parents before killing the Stevenses.

Michelle Mishcon Stevens' sister, Cindy Mishcon, criticized the insanity defense and read several text messages Harrouff sent leading up to the killings. The messages included him reporting being drunk and regularly blacking out, as well as detailing his drug use.

Cindy Mishcon also shared the details of phone calls Harrouff made to family members while in jail. Some of which she described as disparaging to the victims, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Advertisement

"I quickly realized from listening to those calls that you don't care -- about how your actions have affected my family. You don't care that you murdered my parents' firstborn child," Cindy Mishcon said.

"You don't care about anyone but yourself. In fact, the only victim that you and your family see in all of this is you and the Harrouff name."

Cindy Mishcon also dismissed Harrouff's father Wade Harrouff's account of his son showing symptoms of mental illness for at least two weeks before the killings. She said Wade Harrouff bought Austin the knife he would use in the killings at a gun show the day before.

"He let you buy a knife when he thought you were crazy?" she said. "It's just not believable."

Ivy Stevens, John Stevens' daughter, called Harrouff a "disgusting animal."

"The last words that my father spoke were used to beg for his life," she said.

She also turned her attention to Harrouff's parents, Wade and Mina.

"Why didn't you intervene if you were so worried about your son?" she asked. "You shouldn't have let him leave your house the night of Aug. 15 if he was acting so strange -- you should have stopped him and reasoned with him, asked him what was wrong and how you could have helped him."

Advertisement

By the judge's order, Harrouff was to be remanded to Florida's Department of Children and Families to be placed in a mental health facility.

Latest Headlines

FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in Boston later this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and discuss climate and sustainability work with city leaders.
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, met with the House select committee to give testimony in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to sources.
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Pacific coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Pacific coast
An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Merriam-Webster named "gaslighting" the 2022 Word of the Year after a 1,740% increase in searches.
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, is erupting for the first time in 38 years, though no evacuations have yet been ordered.
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting to death 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The cryptocurrency firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the implosion of FTX continues.
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies killed a former Virginia state law enforcement officer in what is believed to be a "catfish" incident that left the grandparents and mother of a teenage girl the officer met dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement