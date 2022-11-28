Trending
Nov. 28, 2022 / 10:32 AM

San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead

By Clyde Hughes
Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed in a shootout with police after police believe he killed the grandparents and daughter of a teen he met in a "catfish" incident. Photo courtesy of San Bernardino Sheriff's Department
Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed in a shootout with police after police believe he killed the grandparents and daughter of a teen he met in a "catfish" incident. Photo courtesy of San Bernardino Sheriff's Department

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies killed a former Virginia state law enforcement officer in what is believed to be a "catfish" incident that left the grandparents and mother of a teenage girl the officer met dead.

County authorities said they killed Austin Lee Edward, 28, in a shootout on Sunday after finding three dead bodies in Riverside, Calif., while investigating a house fire. Edwards was with a teen, who was the daughter and granddaughter of the victims. She was unharmed in the incident.

Authorities said the girl and Edwards met online where Edwards misled her about his identity, commonly known as "catfishing."

Officers were called to the Riverside residence where she lived with her mother and grandparents on a welfare check after a caller said she appeared distressed while getting into a vehicle.

Authorities arrived at the home, where a fire was burning at the time. At the home, authorities found the deceased bodies of Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle Edwards and the teen occupied in an unincorporated area, where Edwards and the officers exchanged gunfire. Authorities said Edwards was struck by at least one of the officers.

The case remained under investigation Monday. Detectives said Edwards had worked for the Virginia State Police until recently employed at the Washington County Sheriff's Office in the state of Virginia.

"Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones during this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders," Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement.

"This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children. If you've already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them."

Latest Headlines

Cyber Monday expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped $9B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cyber Monday expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped $9B
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Cyber Monday sales are expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped $9 billion.
Jill Biden announces 'We the People' theme for holiday decorations at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jill Biden announces 'We the People' theme for holiday decorations at White House
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden is set to unveil holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
Strong winds help fire gut two marina buildings in Connecticut
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Strong winds help fire gut two marina buildings in Connecticut
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Strong winds whipping around the Mystic River, allowed a fire to gut two buildings at a marina there on Sunday night, officials said.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 38 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 38 years
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, is erupting for the first time in 38 years, though no evacuations have yet been ordered.
Rescuers save 2 people from plane dangling from power lines
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rescuers save 2 people from plane dangling from power lines
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Maryland early Monday successfully extracted two people from a plane that was dangling 100 feet above the ground from a transmission tower in the city of Gaithersburg, authorities said.
Houston issues boil water notice; some schools to remain closed Monday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Houston issues boil water notice; some schools to remain closed Monday
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice to its millions of residents after water pressure in its main system dropped over the weekend, prompting several school districts to cancel classes for Monday.
Toddler, baby fatally stabbed in the Bronx; Mother in police custody
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Toddler, baby fatally stabbed in the Bronx; Mother in police custody
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York City said two young children were brutally stabbed to death in the Bronx over the weekend.
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities were working to extract a pilot and a passenger from a small plane dangling 100 feet above the ground Sunday night after it crashed into power lines in Maryland.
Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The latest bird flu case at a Nebraska farm will lead to 1.8 million chickens being destroyed, according to the Nebraska Department of agriculture.
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is allowing Chevron to produce and export oil from Venezuela on a six month license.
