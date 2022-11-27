Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2022 / 3:01 PM

Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil

By Joe Fisher
The Biden Administration granted Chevron a license to produce and export oil from Venezuela in a limited capacity. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bbe8bc59efb4d6a3d40af7477a94f6ec/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Biden Administration granted Chevron a license to produce and export oil from Venezuela in a limited capacity. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced a six-month license allowing oil giant Chevron to produce and export oil from Venezuela.

The United States sanctioned Venezuela under the regime of President Nicolás Maduro, greatly impacting the country's oil market and overall economy. Under Maduro, the country has operated under what some opponents describe as a dictatorship. The department claims its loosening of sanctions is a response to Maduro and Venezuela resuming humanitarian talks with his political opponents.

Advertisement

The license authorizes Chevron to resume natural resource extraction in Venezuela in a limited capacity. According to a press release Saturday from the Treasury Department: "This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy."

Petróleos de Venezuela, Venezuela's state-owned oil company, will be restricted from profiting off oil sales by Chevron.

RELATED U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow

The move to open up the oil supply from Venezuela to the U.S. market ahead of potential new sanctions against Russia by the European Union. The European Commission is expected to trigger new sanctions against Russian energy on Dec. 5. It will include a ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products, which is about 90% of Europe's Russian oil imports.

Advertisement

According to Politico, a senior administration official said the easing of sanctions against Venezuela is not in response to oil prices.

"This action is not being taken in response to energy prices, this is a limited license. As we have said in the past, this is about the regime taking the steps needed to support the restoration of democracy in Venezuela," the official said.

RELATED Energy ministers slam EU gas price cap proposal as 'unenforceable'

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States would not hesitate to re-institute sanctions should Maduro fall short on his part of negotiations. The six month license can be revoked at any time.

Venezuela produces about 300 billion barrels of oil per day. It has one of the largest oil reserves in the world.

RELATED U.S. gives Ukraine $400M military aid package to thwart Russia's 'energy terror'

Latest Headlines

Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at Atlantic Station that left at least one dead and six more injured on Saturday.
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
More than 125 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast could face disruptive wind gusts from a powerful storm system from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Severe weather to threaten 25 million from Texas to Illinois
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe weather to threaten 25 million from Texas to Illinois
Approximately 25 million people in the south-central United States will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday alone.
More than 3,000 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 3,000 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 flights have been delayed Sunday as a severe weather system affected holiday travel in the United States.
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX's 26th resupply mission for NASA docked successfully at the International Space Stattion on Sunday morning, a day after liftoff aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida.
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were injured during a shooting at a church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville on Saturday while mourners attended the funeral for another gun violence victim.
Good Samaritan saves woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Good Samaritan saves woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A 38-year-old woman was rescued by a good Samaritan after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, N.Y., early Saturday morning, police said.
Children's parade in Dayton, Ohio, cancelled after gunshot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Children's parade in Dayton, Ohio, cancelled after gunshot
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The annual Children's Parade in Dayton, Ohio, was cancelled this weekend after a shot was fired into the crowd, officials said.
Pentagon condemns rocket strikes near U.S. base in Syria
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon condemns rocket strikes near U.S. base in Syria
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has condemned a rocket attack that targeted a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Friday night.
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
A train of storms will roll across the northwestern United States through much of the upcoming week, ushering in widespread rain and snow, forecasters said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Vatican says China violated agreement on bishops
Vatican says China violated agreement on bishops
Taliban criticizes United Nations over rebuke of mass public flogging
Taliban criticizes United Nations over rebuke of mass public flogging
Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players
Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement