Nov. 27, 2022 / 11:40 PM

Toddler, baby fatally stabbed in the Bronx; Mother in police custody

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Two young children were brutally stabbed to death in the Bronx over the weekend, authorities said, adding their mother is in police custody.

Deputy Chief Luis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx told reporters during a late Saturday press conference that the children, ages 11 months and 3 years, were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso Saturday evening at a apartment building listed as a family homeless shelter.

The boys' mother, a 24-year-old woman, has been taken into police custody as a person of interest, he said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the apartment in Mount Hope's Echo Place at about 7:20 p.m. over reports of a woman acting erratic but non-violent. Police said they were informed that she was burning objects in the kitchen.

On arrival, the officers found the woman naked inside the third-floor apartment and took her into custody without incident. She was then transferred to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation.

De Ceglie said a family friend told police that the woman's two sons were with their father, but shortly before 8 p.m. officers were again called to the apartment on reports of two unconscious children.

The officers arrived to find the two boys suffering from stab wounds and attempted to resuscitate them with the aid of an unidentified family member. The children were then transferred by ambulance to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Hospital for treatment.

"Despite the officers' best efforts, both children succumbed to their injuries," De Ceglie said. "At this time, we have a person of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing."

It is unclear when the children were attacked and if they were at the apartment when the officers first arrived.

The boys' unidentified mother has yet to be named a suspect in the case, and authorities said their father has not been detained.

Latest Headlines

Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities were working to extract a pilot and a passenger from a small plane dangling 100 feet above the ground Sunday night after it crashed into power lines in Maryland.
Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The latest bird flu case at a Nebraska farm will lead to 1.8 million chickens being destroyed, according to the Nebraska Department of agriculture.
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is allowing Chevron to produce and export oil from Venezuela on a six month license.
Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at Atlantic Station that left at least one dead and six more injured on Saturday.
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
More than 125 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast could face disruptive wind gusts from a powerful storm system from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Severe weather to threaten 25 million from Texas to Illinois
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Severe weather to threaten 25 million from Texas to Illinois
Approximately 25 million people in the south-central United States will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday alone.
More than 6,300 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
More than 6,300 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- More than 6,300 flights were delayed Sunday as a severe weather system affected holiday travel in the United States.
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX's 26th resupply mission for NASA docked successfully at the International Space Stattion on Sunday morning, a day after liftoff aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida.
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were injured during a shooting at a church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville on Saturday while mourners attended the funeral for another gun violence victim.
Good Samaritan saves woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Good Samaritan saves woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A 38-year-old woman was rescued by a good Samaritan after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, N.Y., early Saturday morning, police said.
Trending Stories

Kyiv officials conduct public discussion on Banksy's latest graffiti in Ukraine
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
