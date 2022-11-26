Advertisement
Good Samaritan saves woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A 38-year-old woman was rescued by a good Samaritan after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, N.Y., early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim had been arguing with two other women on the C train platform at the Rockaway Avenue Station around 3:20 a.m., authorities said, adding that one or both of the women pushed her onto the tracks.

At that point, the passer-by jumped onto the tracks to help pull the woman to safety before the next train arrived.

The two other women then ran from the station, police told WABC-TV.

The victim was treated for a wrist injury at a local hospital.

Authorities have not commented on what the argument was about and had not made any arrests as of mid-day Saturday.

The incident came after two police officers and a good Samaritan saved a man that fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan on Thanksgiving Day. Officers said they were on a routine patrol when the man fell from the platform at the 116th Street station in East Harlem with the next train only 2 minutes away.

