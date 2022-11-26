Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2022 / 8:47 AM

N.C. police seek suspect in Black Friday Walmart shooting that injured 1

By Don Jacobson

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police said one person was hospitalized Friday after being shot inside a North Carolina Walmart store, triggering a chaotic scene just three days after six people were killed at a Walmart in Virginia.

Lumberton. N.C., police said they arrived at the store at 11:26 a.m. as Black Friday shoppers were being evacuated but were initially unable to locate the shooter or any victims.

Advertisement

Within a few minutes of their arrival, police were alerted that an injured person had arrived at UNC Health Southeastern hospital in Lumberton "with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening."

Lumberton is located about 130 miles southeast of Charlotte, N.C.

RELATED Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone

Surveillance video showed the shooter fleeing the store as it was being evacuated, police said, adding they have identified the suspect and were attempting to locate him.

Both the suspect's and the victim's identities were withheld.

The Walmart was closed as of 2 p.m. Friday. A sign outside indicated it would reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit

Police told WRAL-TV the shooting happened between two people who know each other.

The gunfire caused people inside to flee and to seek cover, witness Shane Baker told the broadcaster, adding an argument between two people led to the violence.

Advertisement

"I heard the guy make a threat," Baker said. "He said, 'I'll kill everyone in here.'"

RELATED U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022

Baker said he aided in evacuating more than a dozen people into a meat locker for safety.

"I remember seeing a lot of people run," shopper Kristie Branch told WPDE-TV. "Everybody was screaming, 'run, run' -- just screaming -- and as hard as I could go. I don't remember who I passed by."

The shooting and panic came as memories about a mass killing at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., earlier this week remained fresh.

In the Tuesday incident, seven people including the suspect were killed and six others injured. The shooter was a night shift manager at the store. Three people, including the suspect, were found dead in the Walmart's break room, while another body was found toward the front of the store.

Three other victims were taken to local hospitals but succumbed to their injuries.

Latest Headlines

Online shoppers set new Thanksgiving day record
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Online shoppers set new Thanksgiving day record
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Americans set a new record Thanksgiving day record, spending $5.29 billion in online shopping on Thursday.
Dow rises 152 points in brief trading on Black Friday
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Dow rises 152 points in brief trading on Black Friday
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The stock market showed mixed results in an abbreviated trading day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, giving a positive financial start to the Christmas holiday season.
Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police said a Department of Corrections cleanup crew discovered a human skull inside a backpack on Monday alongside the northbound lane of Interstate 5.
Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities released a note Friday written by the gunman in this week's deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart that left seven people including the suspect dead, and six others injured.
Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Adidas said that it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell off Carnival Valor
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell off Carnival Valor
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A passenger who went overboard a cruise ship sailing in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- One man was rescued and a woman's body was recovered in Utah's Zion National Park on Wednesday after they were found by other park visitors.
Musk: Twitter to offer 'general amnesty' to suspended accounts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk: Twitter to offer 'general amnesty' to suspended accounts
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the platform will grant "general amnesty" to suspended users starting next week.
Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Two former deputies from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office in Colorado were indicted in relation to the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass in June.
Report details former Tennessee football coach's recruiting violations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Report details former Tennessee football coach's recruiting violations
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt allegedly used a Chick-fil-A bag to surreptitiously hand cash to the mother of one of his players in late 2020, according to NCAA documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell off Carnival Valor
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell off Carnival Valor
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone
Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone
Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway
Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement