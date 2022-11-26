Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Reports: Trump hosted far-right figure Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

By Don Jacobson
President Donald Trump hugs rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b20904817a7f218c21d1b81ba470081d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump hosted a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week with far right activist Nick Fuentes and controversial hip-hop artist Ye, multiple reports indicated Saturday.

Fuentes, a Holocaust denier known for repeatedly making antisemitic and racist comments, dined with Trump at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate on Tuesday night along with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to sources cited by Politico, The Washington Post and CNN.

Ye, one of the world's most popular hip hop artists and producers, has become embroiled in controversy after posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media. Adidas, one of his biggest sponsors, cut ties with the rapper last month.

Fuentes was brought to Mar-a-Lago as Ye's guest, according to Politico.

RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event

The musician on Thursday posted a video on Twitter in which he claimed that Trump "is really impressed with Fuentes."

Trump confirmed the meeting with Ye on his social media site, but claimed he didn't know Fuentes was in attendance.

"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote. "Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport."

The Post cited a "person familiar with the matter" saying Fuentes was not on the Mar-a-Lago guest list but got into the dinner because he was Ye's guest.

"There is no system now that he's not the president," the source said. "If you're on the list, you can drive up to the gate, and for someone like Kanye West, he's going to bring his staff or other people with him in the club. No one is carefully checking."

Trump's dinner with Fuentes was revealed just one week after the former president announced he is seeking reelection.

RELATED GLAAD: Threats, violence against drag events surged nationwide in 2022

Fuentes has denied being a neo-Nazi or a white nationalist but attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville where a white nationalist killed an anti-racism protester. He has been identified as a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department.

"Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America -- including at Mar-A-Lago," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to CNN. "Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned."

Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West

