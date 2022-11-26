Children's parade in Dayton, Ohio, cancelled after gunshot

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The annual Children's Parade in Dayton, Ohio, was cancelled this weekend after a shot was fired into the crowd, officials said.

Dayton police officials told reporters said that one shot was fired at around 8:10 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries were reported and authorities said they believed a male juvenile may have pulled out a firearm and discharged it into the air.

"We are disappointed," said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. "This was the 50th year celebration of the illumination of the lights and the celebration for the holiday season -- the big kickoff, if you will."

The annual parade had just started when people heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The majority of attendees were children. Chairs and baby strollers were abandoned at Courthouse Square as people ran down the street, witnesses said.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene and is being processed by police. Officers said the gun was a handgun, but wouldn't specify the type.