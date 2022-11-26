Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2022 / 9:29 PM

2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were injured during a shooting at a church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville on Saturday while mourners attended the funeral for another gun violence victim, reports said.

Friends and family members of Terriana Johnson, who was shot dead in front of MLK High School in Nashville on Nov. 14, were gathering for her funeral at the New Season Church when shots rang out around 1 p.m. on Saturday, WKRN reported.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said that people were leaving the church before Johnson's body was to be brought out of the building for her burial when a black Honda Civic rolled up and at least one person inside the vehicle began firing.

Armed attendees drew their pistols and shot back at the car, according to police.

The two people injured were identified as an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a 25-year-old man who was shot in the pelvis.

According to WZTV, at least 50 shell casing markers were seen on the ground outside of the church.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting Saturday was gang-related.

"Detectives suspect the shooting was the result of a beef between two factions of people," police said in a statement Saturday evening.

Earlier this week, police issued an arrest order for Alarenta Waters who has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Johnson.

