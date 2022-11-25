Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone

Authorities released a note Friday written by the gunman in this week’s deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart (pictured) that left seven people including the suspect dead, and six others injured. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities released a note Friday written by the gunman in this week's deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart that left seven people including the suspect dead, and six others injured. The City of Chesapeake, Va., released the information in a series of Tweets on Friday, redacting certain names from the note, written by suspect Andre Bing, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Advertisement

"As the investigation has progressed, detectives conducted a forensic analysis of the suspect's phone, which was located at the scene. This note was located in the device," the city said in the statement.

The "death note" begins with an apology, before Bing, 31, claimed he was "harassed" by co-workers who compared him to Jeffrey Dahmer, adding he believed his phone had been hacked.

"Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by Satan," the note read.

Bing also wrote that he wished his parents would have "paid closer attention" to his "social deficits" and alluded to his mother dying following a bout with cancer.

Police also confirmed that Bing used a 9mm handgun that he purchased legally from a local store on the morning of the shooting to carry out the attack. Investigators also found a box of ammunition, a receipt for the gun and other related paperwork at Bing's home.

Bing had no criminal history prior to the shooting, police said.

Three people, including Bing, were found dead in the break room of the Walmart. One person's body was found toward the front of the store. Three other victims were taken to local hospitals but succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased victims were identified by the city Wednesday evening as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. One victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy whose name and image have been withheld because he is a minor.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West on Friday invited the community to a candlelight vigil on Monday to honor the victims.

