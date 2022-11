Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on November 16. Stocks were mixed during an abbreviated Black Friday session. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The stock market showed mixed results in an abbreviated trading day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, giving a positive financial start to the Christmas holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.45%, or 152.97 points in the partial session. The S&P 500, though, tumbled 0.03% to 4,026.12 points while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4%. Advertisement

For the thanksgiving week, though, all three indexes were up, lead by the Dow's increase of 1.78%, followed by the S&P's 1.53% and the Nasdaq's 0.72%.

The results occurred in the shadow of West Texas Intermediate crude oil. the U.S. bench standard, fell 1.5% at the end of the day after initially jumping 3% in the energy market.

Stocks remained stable early in the week until the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting were released. The minutes showed that governors anticipated a slowing of its interest rate hike binge in 2023, which helped give stocks a push upwards.