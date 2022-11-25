Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West

Adidas said Thursday that it was launching an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. File photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Adidas said that it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German athletic brand said that it launched the probe after reviewing an anonymous letter that made allegations against Ye. The company has already dropped West after he made anti-semitic and racist comments earlier this month. Advertisement

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," Adidas said in a statement. "However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

The investigation comes after Rolling Stone reported a number of former employees had sent an anonymous letter to Adidas, alleging that senior leaders turned a blind eye to Ye's behavior. Rolling Stone detailed allegations of inappropriate behavior by Ye, including showing workers nude photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

NBC News reported that Ye paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged that he had used anti-Semitic language in the workplace. Additionally, several people who had worked with the rapper or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years said they had heard him praise Adolf Hitler or mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people.

Last month, luxury goods brand Balenciaga stopped working with West. JPMorgan Chase also dropped him.

In a letter, representing more than 4,000 attorneys and activists, the International Legal Forum called on all companies to cut ties.

"We call on you to end your silence, condemn Kanye's obscene anti-Semitism and terminate your partnership with him," the letter said.