Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a five-story building in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx around 5:30 a.m., killing a 60-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, the New York Post reported.

Police told WABC-TV the victims were identified as 20-year-old Odalys Aramboles and 60-year-old Perfecto Aramboles.

The other two victims, listed in critical condition at area hospitals, were described as a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman.

Investigators believe all four victims are related, an NYPD spokesperson told WPIX-TV.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said it may have been caused by an electrical fire that started in a hallway closet next to the kitchen.