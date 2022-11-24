Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 24, 2022 / 4:27 PM

Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a five-story building in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx around 5:30 a.m., killing a 60-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, the New York Post reported.

Advertisement

Police told WABC-TV the victims were identified as 20-year-old Odalys Aramboles and 60-year-old Perfecto Aramboles.

The other two victims, listed in critical condition at area hospitals, were described as a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman.

Investigators believe all four victims are related, an NYPD spokesperson told WPIX-TV.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said it may have been caused by an electrical fire that started in a hallway closet next to the kitchen.

Read More

E. Jean Carroll files second battery, defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest Headlines

Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company on Thursday recalled more than a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured for model years 2020 to 2023.
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed a plan to prop up the industry with a $1 billion recovery fund following the collapse of one of its competitors, FTX.
Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws on Thursday while making a Thanksgiving Day visit to Nantucket, Mass., where he talked with local firefighters.
Frigid temps to usher in wintry weekend storms in Northwest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Frigid temps to usher in wintry weekend storms in Northwest
Frigid air will precede a wintry storm bringing heavy snow to the higher elevations of Washington and Oregon starting Saturday night, with some possible in Seattle and Portland.
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and at least 16 have been injured after a major accident in oncoming lanes of traffic involving a stolen vehicle in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
E. Jean Carroll files second battery, defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll files second battery, defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her have followed up on a promise to file a new lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving.
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Prince George's County Police in Maryland are looking for suspects in a shooting that left four people, including three teenagers shot in a strip mall parking lot.
Ducey congratulates Hobbs on Ariz. gov. victory; Lake refuses to concede
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ducey congratulates Hobbs on Ariz. gov. victory; Lake refuses to concede
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has congratulated Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs on winning Arizona's gubernatorial election against Kari Lake, a Donald Trump supporter who has refused to concede.
Lisa Murkowski hangs on to Senate seat in Alaska's ranked choice voting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lisa Murkowski hangs on to Senate seat in Alaska's ranked choice voting
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Alaska political veteran Lisa Murkowski won re-election to her U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday through the state's ranked choice system, beating back a challenge from Donald Trump-supported Kelly Tshibaka.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement