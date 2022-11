Four people were shot in a strip mall in Maryland on Wednesday night in another mass shooting. File Photo by Alex Schmidt/Shutterstock/UPI

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Prince George's County Police in Maryland are looking for suspects in a shooting that left four people, including three teenagers shot in a strip mall parking lot. The shooting comes on the heels of another mass shooting over the past weekend in Colorado where five were killed and dozens wounded while seven more died in a Walmart mass shooting in Virginia this week. Advertisement

Wednesday evening's incident happened in Temple Hills, Md., near Washington, D.C. where a suspect or suspects inside a vehicle shot into a group of people.

"Three teens and one adult were struck and suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries," Prince George's Police said in a statement. "Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s)."

Police spokeswoman Emily Austin said two of the teenage victims and the adults were listed in stable condition, while a third teenager was initially reported in serious condition. She later added that the teen had been upgraded to stable.

Bullets from the shooting shattered the glass of at least store in the strip mall, where one associate said they heard back-to-back shots being fired.

Advertisement HAPPENING NOW | @PGPDNews are investigating a shooting here in Temple Hills. Witnesses tell us multiple people were shot in this strip mall around 6:30 p.m. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/DQG9rxcxKH— Nana-Séntuo Bonsu (@NSBonsu_) November 24, 2022

"It's still early in the investigation," Prince George's County Police Cpl. Erik Marsh said. "We ask if there's anyone in the community that did witness or has information on what took place if they can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS."

RELATED Virginia cancels football finale in wake of shooting