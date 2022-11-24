Advertisement
Nov. 24, 2022 / 3:13 PM

Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. President Biden called for stricter gun control laws in an appearance Thursday in Nantucket, Mass. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/85256c7789b2cb11050f108bb95eb338/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. President Biden called for stricter gun control laws in an appearance Thursday in Nantucket, Mass. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws on Thursday while making a Thanksgiving Day visit to Nantucket, Mass., where he talked with local firefighters.

He made the comments while the country was reeling from recent deadly mass shootings in Colorado, where a gunmen targeted an LGBTQ night club, and in Virginia, where a Walmart supervisor opened fire in an employee break room.

"I'm sick and tired of these shootings. We should have much stricter gun laws," Biden told reporters.

"Look, the idea that we're not enforcing red-flag laws, period, just based on knowledge, not on parents saying or a loved one saying you should arrest this person now for his own sake, is ridiculous," he added.

"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It's just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers," the president said.

Asked by reporters in Nantucket what he plans to do specifically, Biden replied, "I'm going to try to get rid of assault weapons."

Biden's goal of banning assault weapons or making any significant changes to existing gun laws will be difficult to achieve with Republicans set to take control of the House of Representatives following this month's midterm elections.

Asked if progress could be made in the upcoming lame duck legislative session, he said, "I got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting the votes."

The president made the in-person remarks after calling in live to the broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City earlier in the day.

"I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, the first responders -- they never take a break," Biden told NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer over the phone, before adding he planned to later talk to those serving in the military "both here and abroad."

"God bless our troops, for real," he said.

Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company on Thursday recalled more than a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured for model years 2020 to 2023.
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed a plan to prop up the industry with a $1 billion recovery fund following the collapse of one of its competitors, FTX.
Frigid temps to usher in wintry weekend storms in Northwest
Frigid air will precede a wintry storm bringing heavy snow to the higher elevations of Washington and Oregon starting Saturday night, with some possible in Seattle and Portland.
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and at least 16 have been injured after a major accident in oncoming lanes of traffic involving a stolen vehicle in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
E. Jean Carroll files second battery, defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her have followed up on a promise to file a new lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving.
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Prince George's County Police in Maryland are looking for suspects in a shooting that left four people, including three teenagers shot in a strip mall parking lot.
Ducey congratulates Hobbs on Ariz. gov. victory; Lake refuses to concede
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has congratulated Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs on winning Arizona's gubernatorial election against Kari Lake, a Donald Trump supporter who has refused to concede.
Lisa Murkowski hangs on to Senate seat in Alaska's ranked choice voting
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Alaska political veteran Lisa Murkowski won re-election to her U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday through the state's ranked choice system, beating back a challenge from Donald Trump-supported Kelly Tshibaka.
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
