Police: Still no suspects 10 days after slayings of 4 Idaho college students

By Don Jacobson

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police authorities say they still have not identified a suspect in the knife slayings of four University of Idaho students 10 days after they were found dead in an off-campus apartment.

Very little new information was released about the investigation during a news conference given Wednesday by Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry, Police Capt. Roger Lanier and Col. Kendrick Wills of the Idaho State Police.

They gave no hint that they're any closer to making an arrest in the grisly Nov. 13 slayings at a residence in the small city of Moscow, home to some 25,850 people located on the Idaho-Washington border.

Officials have confirmed the cause and manner of death as homicide by stabbing. All four were likely asleep when the attack occurred. Some of the victims had suffered defensive wounds with each having been stabbed multiple times, the Latah County coroner said.

The victims have been identified as roommates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20. Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 21, was a visitor to the home and was the fourth victim. All four were University of Idaho students.

Two of the four slain students were on the second floor of a three-story rental house, while the other two victims were on the third floor. During the news conference, Fry refused to say if authorities believe the attacker also visited the first floor of house, where two surviving roommates were during the attack.

Police also would not comment on many other aspects of their investigation, citing the need to "maintain the integrity" of the probe.

Rather, they stuck to general characterizations of the steps that have been taken, such as the collection of photographic and DNA evidence at the crime scene and checking out tips provided by the public.

Lanier also reiterated hat the 911 alerting police to the crime came from inside the house from one of the surviving roommates.

"You're going to have to trust us," he said, adding that police have not been able to confirm unofficial reports that Goncalves was being harassed by a stalker.

