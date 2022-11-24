Advertisement
Nov. 24, 2022 / 7:18 PM

Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting

By Joe Fisher
A jury in Clear Creek County, Colo. indicted two sheriff’s deputies in relation to the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Christian Glass in June. Image courtesy of Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A jury in Clear Creek County, Colo. indicted two sheriff's deputies in relation to the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Christian Glass in June.

Deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were fired for their involvement in the shooting after they responded to a call from Glass, who was seeking roadside assistance, on June 11. Gould turned off his body cam after arriving and Buen allegedly shot Glass five times from the left passenger window, killing him.

Glass, a Boulder resident, told dispatchers he had two knives, a hammer and rubber mallet. Glass was an amateur geologist who used these items for this purpose, according to lawyers for the family.

A statement from the sheriff's office in June said Glass, "immediately became argumentative and uncooperative with the deputies and had armed himself with a knife." In September, it released another statement calling Glass' death "heartbreaking" and the " circumstances surrounding his death are deeply troubling."

Buen is charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. His bond is set for $50,000. The charges against Gould include criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. His bond is $2,500.

A statement from the sheriff's office following the indictment says Sheriff Rick Albers requested an internal investigation, which the Douglas County Sheriff's Office took on. The investigation uncovered policy failures. After learning of the indictment, both officers were fired from the department. The internal investigation is still underway.

An autopsy revealed Glass had a .01% blood alcohol level and THC present in his system. Amphetamine was also found in his system, which the law firm representing his family said this is likely from an ADHD medicine he is prescribed.

Both deputies are expected to appear before a court in December.

