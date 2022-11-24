Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 24, 2022 / 3:30 AM

Rep. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House race

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, won re-election Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Rep. Mary Peltola/<a href="https://twitter.com/MaryPeltola/status/1565377264224813057?s=20&amp;t=4TDdxzJzaKthWcPZNmbS5w">Twitter</a>
Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, won re-election Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Rep. Mary Peltola/Twitter

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Mary Peltola, the first native Alaskan to serve in Congress, has won re-election, beating former state governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for The Last Frontier's sole House seat.

According to results released Wednesday by the Alaska Division of Elections, Peltola garnered nearly 55% of the vote to Palin's 45% in the third round of ranked choice voting in the mid-term elections that were held on Nov. 8.

Advertisement

Peltola, a Democrat, became the first native Alaskan and first woman to represent her state in Congress when in late August she first beat Palin in a special election held to fill the seat left vacant following the March death of Republican Rep. Don Young.

Before supporters in downtown Anchorage, she said her election on Wednesday shows that Alaskans "are ready for an Alaskan to represent them who isn't spouting [the] canned messages that we hear nationwide."

RELATED Georgia Supreme Court rules in favor of Saturday voting for runoff

"I think it shows that Alaskans wholeheartedly embrace nonpartisanship and embrace working together and tackling issues that Alaskans face," she said, Alaska Public Radio reported.

Palin, who has for days since the election used her social media accounts to rail against ranked-choice voting, has yet to concede.

Advertisement

Nick Begich, a Republican who finished third in the race, issued a statement Wednesday offering Peltola congratulations.

RELATED Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy

"My message to Alaskans is to continue to be involved and engaged," he said. "We have a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people; and as such it requires the active participation of citizens, not simply to vote, but to debate, to discuss, to be informed and to work to create the future we would all like to see."

Peltola, who will now serve a two-year term in Congress, won the election with the endorsement of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who also won her race on Wednesday.

RELATED Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

Latest Headlines

Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Officials in New Hampshire said they have found the body of a Massachusetts hiker who went missing three days ago in Mount Lafayette.
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Six people were killed, six were hospitalized and the suspected gunman died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a mass shooting late Tuesday at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart, according to police.
Stainless steel toddler cups, bottles recalled for lead poisoning risk
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stainless steel toddler cups, bottles recalled for lead poisoning risk
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Green Sprouts is recalling its stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups for toddlers, after seven reports of the base breaking off, exposing a bonding metal that contains lead.
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- More than 80,000 pieces of children's clothing, featuring Disney and Star Wars characters, are being recalled over a risk of lead poisoning from the garments' textile ink.
Justice Department seeks Pence testimony in Jan. 6 investigation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department seeks Pence testimony in Jan. 6 investigation
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has contacted former Vice President Mike Pence, according to sources, to provide testimony for its criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Returning Disney chief Bob Iger plans to hold an employee town hall Monday morning to discuss plans for the company. He was rehired as CEO last weekend.
7 Michigan State players charged in tunnel assault against rival Michigan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
7 Michigan State players charged in tunnel assault against rival Michigan
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Seven members of the Michigan State football team were charged for an incident in the tunnel after a loss to Michigan in which they were caught on video in an altercation with two Michigan players.
Colorado Springs shooting suspect ordered held without bond
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Colorado Springs shooting suspect ordered held without bond
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 22-year-old accused of killing five people during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., will be held without bond following a court appearance Wednesday.
Federal regulators flag Citigroup's data management for 'weaknesses'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal regulators flag Citigroup's data management for 'weaknesses'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Federal banking regulators ordered Citigroup to improve its data management practices after finding flaws that could make liquidating, reorganizing or resolving difficult under times of financial stress.
Fed leaning toward smaller interest rate hikes soon, meeting minutes show
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Fed leaning toward smaller interest rate hikes soon, meeting minutes show
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve strongly considered smaller interest rate hikes after four straight 0.75 percentage point increases, according to newly released meeting minutes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
British Supreme Court says no to Scottish independence referendum
British Supreme Court says no to Scottish independence referendum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement