Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 24, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced an export ban on sugar made by Central Romana out of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/761bf14d2593ca9a2f924c4a4b47f0c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced an export ban on sugar made by Central Romana out of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.

Central Romana, based in the Dominican Republic, is owned by the Fanjul family, powerful sugar barons who are based in West Palm Beach, Fla., despite their company operating in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

The company is the largest landowner and employer in the Dominican Republic. Sugar made by the company is sold under the Domino brand in the United States. The ban is expected to drive up sugar prices.

"This Withhold Release Order demonstrates [Customs and Border Protection's] commitment to protect human rights and international labor standards and to promote a fair and competitive global marketplace," CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime

"The agency will continue to set a high global standard by aggressively investigating allegations of forced labor in U.S. supply chains and keeping tainted merchandise out of the United States."

CBP accused Central Romana of "11 indicators of forced labor" during its investigation, including abuse of vulnerability, isolation, withholding of wages, abusive working and living conditions and excessive overtime.

Advertisement

"CBP continues to set the international standard for ensuring that goods made with forced labor do not enter U.S. commerce," said AnnMarie Highsmith, executive assistant commissioner of CBP Office of Trade.

RELATED European Commission proposes ban on forced labor products

"Manufacturers like Central Romana, who fail to abide by our laws, will face consequences as we root out these inhumane practices from U.S. supply chains."

The Central Romana Corporation said in a statement that the allegations of forced labor are not accurate and it has made significant investments to improve working conditions over the past decade.

RELATED Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages

Latest Headlines

2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and at least 16 have been injured after a major accident in oncoming lanes of traffic involving a stolen vehicle in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
E. Jean Carroll files second battery, defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
E. Jean Carroll files second battery, defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her have followed up on a promise to file a new lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving.
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Prince George's County Police in Maryland are looking for suspects in a shooting that left four people, including three teenagers shot in a strip mall parking lot.
Ducey congratulates Hobbs on Ariz. gov. victory; Lake refuses to concede
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ducey congratulates Hobbs on Ariz. gov. victory; Lake refuses to concede
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has congratulated Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs on winning Arizona's gubernatorial election against Kari Lake, a Donald Trump supporter who has refused to concede.
Lisa Murkowski hangs on to Senate seat in Alaska's ranked choice voting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lisa Murkowski hangs on to Senate seat in Alaska's ranked choice voting
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Alaska political veteran Lisa Murkowski won re-election to her U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday through the state's ranked choice system, beating back a challenge from Donald Trump-supported Kelly Tshibaka.
Police: Still no suspects 10 days after slayings of 4 Idaho college students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Still no suspects 10 days after slayings of 4 Idaho college students
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police authorities say they still have not identified a suspect in the knife slayings of four University of Idaho students 10 days after they were found dead in an off-campus apartment.
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates 'heartbeat' abortion ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates 'heartbeat' abortion ban
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court had reinstated the state's six-week "heartbeat" abortion ban after it was overturned by a lower court last week. 
Kansas judge blocks state law to ban prescribing abortion drugs via telemedicine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kansas judge blocks state law to ban prescribing abortion drugs via telemedicine
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Kansas district court has blocked a state ban on doctors prescribing abortion-inducing medication via telemedicine, expanding patient access to abortion care in the state served by four abortion clinics.
Rep. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House race
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House race
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Mary Peltola, the first native Alaskan to serve in Congress, has won re-election, beating former state governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for The Last Frontier's sole House seat.
Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officials: Hiker missing in New Hampshire mountain found dead
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Officials in New Hampshire said they have found the body of a Massachusetts hiker who went missing three days ago in Mount Lafayette.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement