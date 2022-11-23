Trending
Stainless steel toddler cups, bottles recalled for lead poisoning risk

By Sheri Walsh
Green Sprouts is recalling its stainless steel bottles and sippy cups for toddlers after seven reports that the bottom base broke off, exposing a bonding metal that contains lead. Photo courtesy of CPSC
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Green Sprouts is recalling its stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups for toddlers, because they could cause lead poisoning.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bottom base of the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups can break off, exposing a dot of solder that contains lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause brain or nerve damage, as well as developmental and learning issues.

Green Sprouts has received seven reports of the bottles' bases breaking off. There have been no reports of any injuries, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985. The numbers can be found on the bottom of the base.

The double-walled stainless steel bottles, which retailed between $14 and $19, come in aqua, pink, green and navy with three different closure options that include a silicone sippy spout with colored plastic lid, a silicone sippy spout and straw spout with colored plastic lid and a silicone straw with a plastic screw-on flip cap.

The bottles and cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond between January of 2020 and September of 2022.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is instructing parents to dispose of the stainless steel bottles and cups immediately to make sure their children do not use them.

Green Sprouts is contacting all known purchasers directly about the recall and refunds. Green Sprouts can be reached by phone at 800-876-1574 or by email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com.

