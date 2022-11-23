Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 12:17 AM

Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma

By Darryl Coote
Police arrested Wu Chen in Florida on Tuesday, days after he was accused of executing four Chinese nationals in Oklahoma on Sunday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals
Police arrested Wu Chen in Florida on Tuesday, days after he was accused of executing four Chinese nationals in Oklahoma on Sunday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida on Tuesday arrested a man accused of executing four Chinese nationals on an Oklahoma marijuana grow operation over the weekend during what was reported as a hostage situation.

Officers with the Miami Beach Police Department arrested 45-year-old Wu Chen before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The suspect is being held at the Miami-Dade County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Oklahoma where he is expected to face murder and shooting with intent to kill charges.

Advertisement

Police said Wu was arrested without incident after a tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving. The arrest occurred hours after the OSBI said it was hunting for man whose identity was withheld out of fear others would be put in danger.

Police said the suspect executed three men and a woman on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma's Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, on Sunday.

RELATED Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims

Deputies with the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office found the bodies after being called to the farm concerning a hostage situation.

According to authorities, the incident began at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when the suspect entered a building on North 2760 Road, west of the the small town of Hennessey, where a grow operation was being housed.

Advertisement

"Several employees" were inside when the suspect arrived, the OSBI said, adding he remained on the premises "for a significant amount of time before the executions began."

RELATED Atlanta agrees to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks' widow for deadly shooting

Deputies also found a fifth victim who was wounded and air-lifted to a metro hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The OSBI has identified all victims as Chinese nationals, adding next of kin notification was pending due to "a significant language barrier."

The OSBI said assistance was requested in the case by the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office after the four bodies were found.

RELATED Georgia police arrest mother of missing toddler on murder charges

Latest Headlines

Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A news helicopter crashed near a North Carolina highway on Tuesday killing Charlotte television station WBTV's meteorologist and pilot.
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Newborn twins, born in Oregon on Halloween, were produced from what are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos ever. The embryos, which produced Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, were frozen 30 years ago on April 22, 1992.
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a corruption scheme that financially backed his unsuccessful 2016 bid for the U.S. Congress.
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to allow temporary remote work to survive, a new survey finds more than half of all U.S. women would prefer to work from home permanently compared to 44% of men.
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died Tuesday at the age of 94.
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially motivated attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially motivated attack
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A jury found two men on the Hawaiian island of Maui guilty on Tuesday of a racially-motivated attack that left one man seriously injured.
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An alleged co-conspirator in a scheme involving several Key West staffing agencies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of immigration fraud.
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The number of violations under the Clean Water Act reported by the Environmental Protection Agency has dropped significantly because of an interstate compliance agreement, the agency said on Tuesday.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a trademark case from whiskey maker Jack Daniel's in its fight over a squeaky dog toy, shaped like the iconic square liquor bottle, labeled "Bad Spaniels."
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced an extension to the student loan payment pause while his debt forgiveness plan remains tied up in court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement