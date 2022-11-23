Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 9:43 AM

New law requires New York cryptocurrency mining to use renewable energy

By Doug Cunningham
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law requiring cryptocurrency mining operations to use 100% renewable energy. The law also directs the state Department of Environmental Conservation to study environmental impacts of energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2325c75ad751e4ac708ffdb205a2fbab/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law requiring cryptocurrency mining operations to use 100% renewable energy. The law also directs the state Department of Environmental Conservation to study environmental impacts of energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law banning cryptocurrency mining that uses carbon-based energy. The law requires crypto mining companies to use 100% renewable energy.

The law creates a two-year moratorium on some crypto mining efforts that use proof-of-work authentication for blockchain transaction validation unless they use 100% renewable energy.

Advertisement

"I am signing this legislation into law to build on New York's nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the most aggressive climate and clean energy law in the nation, while also continuing our steadfast efforts to support economic development and job creation in upstate New York," Hochul said in a memo as she signed the bill into law.

Cryptocurrency mining uses a lot of electricity. Under the new law New York's Department of Environmental Conservation will study the environmental impacts of crypto mining.

RELATED Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency

The law said, "The continued and expanded operation of cryptocurrency mining operations running proof-of-work authentication methods to validate blockchain transactions will greatly increase the amount of energy usage in the state of New York, and impact compliance with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."

Hochul said the new law is an important step in New York's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The law is intended to tighten restrictions on crypto mining operations that use electricity generated by plants burning fossil fuels.

Advertisement

The Chamber of Digital Commerce said in a statement, "The approval will set a dangerous precedent in determining who may or may not use power in New York State."

RELATED Cryptocurrency: What it is, how it works -- and will the bubble burst?

"The regulatory environment in New York will not only halt their target -- carbon-based fuel proof of work mining -- but will also likely discourage new, renewable-based miners from doing business with the state due to the possibility of more regulatory creep," said John Warren, CEO of bitcoin mining company GEM Mining.

Latest Headlines

Audits reveal millions in Medicare Advantage overcharges
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Audits reveal millions in Medicare Advantage overcharges
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than $1,000 per patient a year.
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Six people were killed, four were hospitalized and the suspected gunman died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a mass shooting late Tuesday at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart, according to police.
Giant Thanksgiving rainstorm to impact travel in southern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Giant Thanksgiving rainstorm to impact travel in southern U.S.
The south-central and southeastern portions of the United States are expected to bear the brunt of impacts from a giant cross-country rainstorm beginning on Thanksgiving Day and persisting into the holiday weekend.
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida on Tuesday arrested a man accused of executing four Chinese nationals on an Oklahoma marijuana grow operation over the weekend during what was reported as a hostage situation.
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A news helicopter crashed near a North Carolina highway on Tuesday killing Charlotte television station WBTV's meteorologist and pilot.
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Newborn twins, born in Oregon on Halloween, were produced from what are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos ever. The embryos, which produced Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, were frozen 30 years ago on April 22, 1992.
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a corruption scheme that financially backed his unsuccessful 2016 bid for the U.S. Congress.
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to allow temporary remote work to survive, a new survey finds more than half of all U.S. women would prefer to work from home permanently compared to 44% of men.
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died Tuesday at the age of 94.
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially motivated attack
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially motivated attack
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A jury found two men on the Hawaiian island of Maui guilty on Tuesday of a racially-motivated attack that left one man seriously injured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement