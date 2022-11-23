Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 10:14 AM

First time weekly unemployment claims increase to 240,000

By Clyde Hughes
A job seeker reads an employment guide at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on August 31, 2010. The Labor Department said first-time unemployment insurance claims increased to 240,000 last week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d24baa1a776773940f385f7347c78658/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A job seeker reads an employment guide at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on August 31, 2010. The Labor Department said first-time unemployment insurance claims increased to 240,000 last week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Layoffs and job cuts appear to have impacted the latest unemployment figures with the Labor Department reporting Wednesday that 240,000 filed jobless claims for the first time last week, the highest that number has been since August.

The total was an increase of 17,000 from the previous week, reversing a two-week trend where initial unemployment insurance filings had fallen. First-time filings had reached a 2022 seasonally adjusted high of 261,000 on July 16 before beginning to fall at an uneven pace.

Advertisement

Initial weekly unemployment insurance filings had been as low as 166,00 this year on March 19. First-time filing totals for Nov. 12 were revised up by 1,000 to 223,000.

The four-week moving average for first-time unemployment insurance claims increased to 226,750, up 5,500 from the previous week's revised average. The Labor Department revised the previous week's average up 250 to 221,250.

The number of people overall filing for unemployment insurance for the week ending Nov. 12 was 1.551 million, an increase of 48,000 from the previous week. The four-week moving average for everyone filing reached 1,509,750, an increase of 28,250 from the previous week.

Facebook announced on Nov. 9 that it was laying off 11,000 and Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, laid off 3,700 earlier in the month among other tech job losses.

Advertisement

Read More

European Union likely heading for a recession, Brussels says Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October

Latest Headlines

U.S. mortgage applications rise 2.2%, but still down compared to a year ago
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
U.S. mortgage applications rise 2.2%, but still down compared to a year ago
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. mortgage applications are up 2.2% from a week earlier but still lower than in 2021, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.
GLAAD: Threats, violence against drag events surged nationwide in 2022
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
GLAAD: Threats, violence against drag events surged nationwide in 2022
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Threats against drag events surged nationwide throughout 2022, according to an LGBTQ advocacy group conducting one of the first studies into anti-gay activities following the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.
New law requires New York cryptocurrency mining to use renewable energy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New law requires New York cryptocurrency mining to use renewable energy
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law banning cryptocurrency mining that uses carbon-based energy. The law requires crypto mining companies to use 100% renewable energy.
Audits reveal millions in Medicare Advantage overcharges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Audits reveal millions in Medicare Advantage overcharges
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than $1,000 per patient a year.
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Six people were killed, four were hospitalized and the suspected gunman died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a mass shooting late Tuesday at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart, according to police.
Giant Thanksgiving rainstorm to impact travel in southern U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Giant Thanksgiving rainstorm to impact travel in southern U.S.
The south-central and southeastern portions of the United States are expected to bear the brunt of impacts from a giant cross-country rainstorm beginning on Thanksgiving Day and persisting into the holiday weekend.
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida on Tuesday arrested a man accused of executing four Chinese nationals on an Oklahoma marijuana grow operation over the weekend during what was reported as a hostage situation.
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A news helicopter crashed near a North Carolina highway on Tuesday killing Charlotte television station WBTV's meteorologist and pilot.
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Newborn twins, born in Oregon on Halloween, were produced from what are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos ever. The embryos, which produced Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, were frozen 30 years ago on April 22, 1992.
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a corruption scheme that financially backed his unsuccessful 2016 bid for the U.S. Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement