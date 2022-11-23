First time weekly unemployment claims increase to 240,000

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Layoffs and job cuts appear to have impacted the latest unemployment figures with the Labor Department reporting Wednesday that 240,000 filed jobless claims for the first time last week, the highest that number has been since August.
The total was an increase of 17,000 from the previous week, reversing a two-week trend where initial unemployment insurance filings had fallen. First-time filings had reached a 2022 seasonally adjusted high of 261,000 on July 16 before beginning to fall at an uneven pace.