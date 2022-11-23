Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:01 PM

Driver in deadly crash into Apple store says he tried to stop

By Matt Bernardini

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 53-year-old man who drove an SUV through an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday said he tried to stop the vehicle but was unable to.

Bradley Rein, who has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, told police that his foot became stuck on the gas pedal as he drove through the parking lot. He tried to brake but was unable to.

MassLive reported that Rein took a voluntary breathalyzer test at the police station, which showed a read of 0.00%. He also said that he had no medical concerns that he knew of.

Rein's defense attorney called the crash an "unfortunate accident."

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. EST in Hingham, Mass. on Monday.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, drove through a plate glass window at the front of the store and struck several people, pinning some of them against the wall.

One person, Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was killed.

Apple said in an emailed statement to UPI that Bradley was involved in construction on site when the crash occurred.

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store," Apple said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

