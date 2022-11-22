Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 7:11 PM

Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Whiskey maker Jack Daniel's is taking its trademark fight over a squeaky dog toy to the Supreme Court. Photo courtesy of Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc
Whiskey maker Jack Daniel's is taking its trademark fight over a squeaky dog toy to the Supreme Court. Photo courtesy of Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear a trademark case from Jack Daniel's in its fight over a squeaky dog toy, shaped like the whiskey maker's iconic square bottle and labeled "Bad Spaniels."

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case early next year, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit sided with the dog toy maker in 2020.

Advertisement

Jack Daniel's argues the toys are harming their whisky brand and violate federal trademark law. Arizona-based VIP Products, which makes the whiskey bottle dog toys labeled "43% Poo by Vol." and the "Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet," said its products are protected "expressive work" under the First Amendment.

"It is ironic that America's leading distiller of whiskey both lacks a sense of humor and does not recognize when it -- and everyone else -- has had enough," VIP Products said in a filing opposing the motion. "VIP has never sold whiskey or other comestibles, nor has it used 'Jack Daniel's' in any way. It merely mimicked enough of the iconic bottle that people would get the joke."

Advertisement

The dog toy, which retails for about $17, contains a small label that reads "This product is not affiliated with Jack Daniel Distillery."

"To be sure, everyone likes a good joke. But VIP's profit-motivated 'joke' confuses consumers by taking advantage of Jack Daniel's hard-earned goodwill," Lisa Blatt, Jack Daniel's lead attorney, said in the company's filing.

Blatt argued allowing companies to "confuse consumers" sets a dangerous precedent.

RELATED Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola team up on canned version of classic cocktail

"Other funny infringers can do the same with juice boxes or marijuana-infused candy," she wrote.

Jack Daniel's filing points to the Lanham Act which "customarily avoids violating the First Amendment, in part by enforcing a trademark only when consumers are likely to be misled or confused by the alleged infringer's use."

VIP Products makes other liquor and soda bottle dog toys under their brand Silly Squeakers. Heini Sniff'n parodies Heineken, Mountain Drool parodies Mountain Dew and ButtWiper parodied Budweiser, until a court barred VIP from selling the beer knock-off in 2008.

RELATED Swiss man's Jack Daniel's flag mistaken for Islamic State banner

Read More

Supreme Court strikes down law against 'scandalous' trademarks

Latest Headlines

Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died Tuesday at the age of 94.
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially-motivated attack
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially-motivated attack
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A jury found two men on the Hawaiian island of Maui guilty on Tuesday of a racially-motivated attack that left one man seriously injured.
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An alleged co-conspirator in a scheme involving several Key West staffing agencies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of immigration fraud.
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The number of violations under the Clean Water Act reported by the Environmental Protection Agency has dropped significantly because of an interstate compliance agreement, the agency said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced an extension to the student loan payment pause while his debt forgiveness plan remains tied up in court.
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A panel of three federal judges grilled lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Tuesday over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims.
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than 400 Haitian advocacy groups are calling on the Biden administration, in a letter from the Haitian Bridge Alliance, to reject Title 42 and extend Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti.
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Whole Foods will stop carrying Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost third-party sustainability certification for using fishing practices that are harmful to right whales.
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for the possible release of former president Donald Trump's tax returns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement