Nov. 22, 2022 / 5:54 PM

Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims

By Patrick Hilsman
A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of law enforcement recruits last Wednesday was asleep at the wheel according to his attorney. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits was asleep at the wheel, his lawyer claims

Twenty-five recruits were injured in the incident, which occurred as they were out for a training run last Wednesday in Whittier, Calif. One of the recruits is on life support and listed in critical condition.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer Thursday.

He was later released "due to the extreme complexity of the investigation which includes ongoing interviews, video surveillance review, and additional evidence needed to be analyzed," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claimed the crash was a "deliberate act," but Gutierrez's attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, said it was accidental.

"He's a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work early in the morning," Kazarian told ABC's Eyewitness News.

"I have no idea why the sheriff said that. All indications in the preliminary investigation are that there's no evidence whatsoever that this was intentional," Kazarian said.

"I fell asleep at the wheel and I woke up to people banging on the window to get out. I had no words. When I got out, I asked if they were OK and they pulled me out and took me to the ground," Gutierrez said during an interview with KNBC-TV.

A breathalyzer test indicated that Gutierrez did not have any alcohol in his system. Police said they found marijuana, which is legal in California, in his vehicle.

