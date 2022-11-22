Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 6:06 PM

President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June

By Joe Fisher
President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (R) are seeking a ruling by the Supreme Court on the Biden administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Program. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3e2d1ec5fafd2e4dbe7234f1dcc46ebc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (R) are seeking a ruling by the Supreme Court on the Biden administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Program. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The White House extended the pause on student loan payments Tuesday while the Biden-Harris Student Loan Forgiveness Program remains blocked in court.

President Joe Biden made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter, citing Republican efforts to block the plan and deny debt relief. This comes after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program on Nov. 11, calling it unconstitutional.

Advertisement

"I'm completely confident that my plan is legal, but right now it is on hold because of these lawsuits," Biden said. "We're not going to back down in our fight to give families breathing room. That's why the Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to rule on the case."

Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends, which will be no later than June 30, or after litigation has been resolved.

RELATED Biden asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on student debt relief

"It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers who are eligible for student relief to resume their debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said.

Biden said the June 30 deadline will allow the Supreme Court to make a ruling during its current term.

Advertisement

The student loan forgiveness program was announced in August. Under the plan, eligible borrowers can have $10,000 or $20,000 in debt forgiven depending on if they are a Pell Grant recipient or not.

RELATED Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers

U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal asked for a stay of judgment order with a federal court in Texas last week, warning of the potential harm to borrowers if the debt relief plan remains blocked.

Kvaal said about 16 million applications were already approved in less than a month. About 26 million people applied for forgiveness since applications opened Oct. 17.

"I want borrowers to know that the Biden-Harris Administration has their backs and we're as committed as ever to fighting to deliver essential student debt relief to tens of millions of Americans," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

RELATED Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness

Latest Headlines

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A panel of three federal judges grilled lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Tuesday over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims.
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than 400 Haitian advocacy groups are calling on the Biden administration, in a letter from the Haitian Bridge Alliance, to reject Title 42 and extend Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti.
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Whole Foods will stop carrying Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost third-party sustainability certification for using fishing practices that are harmful to right whales.
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for the possible release of former president Donald Trump's tax returns.
Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Elon Musk is feverishly looking for new recruits, especially software engineers, after a mass layoff of about half of the company's employees.
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was awarded $45 million in a lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years.
Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham testified before a grand jury in Georgia Tuesday in the investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at his final press briefing before retirement about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu ahead of the winter and holiday season.
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm said Tuesday that its shareholders voted to delay a deadline for its merger by several months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement