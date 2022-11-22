Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 10:33 PM

Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago

By Sheri Walsh
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, born in Oregon on October 31, were produced from embryos frozen 30 years ago, which are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos resulting in a live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center. Photo courtesy of NEDC
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, born in Oregon on October 31, were produced from embryos frozen 30 years ago, which are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos resulting in a live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center. Photo courtesy of NEDC

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Newborn twins, born in Oregon three weeks ago, were produced from what are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos ever.

The embryos, which produced twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway on Halloween, were frozen 30 years ago on April 22, 1992.

Advertisement

"This is a new record for the transfer of the longest-frozen embryo resulting in a birth," said Mark Mellinger, marketing and development director at the National Embryo Donation Center. The previous records were also set over the last five years by the NEDC, with a 24-year-old embryo and a 27-year-old embryo.

The embryos, which produced Lydia and Timothy, spent nearly 30 years in liquid nitrogen after the babies' biological mother was presumably implanted with their siblings. The embryos were donated in 1992, frozen and then thawed earlier this year.

RELATED Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth

The twins' parents, Philip and Rachel Ridgeway, have four other children and "specifically requested the embryos that have been waiting for the longest. They actually felt called to specifically say we want the embryos that everyone else has taken a pass on," Dr. John David Gordon, medical director at NEDC, told WATE.

There are between 1.5 million and 3 million frozen embryos that wait to be thawed and transferred around the country, according to Gordon, who said some embryos are put up for adoption and some are never used.

Advertisement

The babies' parents have reflected on the date their children's embryos were frozen, as Philip Ridgeway said he "was 5 years old when God gave life to these embryos."

RELATED In vitro fertilization with frozen-thawed embryos increases pre-eclampsia risk

"In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children," Ridgeway added. The couple have four other children, ages 8,6,3, and almost 2. None of their other children were conceived via in vitro fertilization or donors.

"We wanted to be able to go in and find embryos that had been overlooked for reasons beyond their control that have been waiting so long for a mom and a dad," said Rachel Ridgeway, who was just 3 when her babies were conceived.

"It's pretty amazing just knowing that they were created then, and have waited that long for us to be able to parent them."

RELATED Chances for second IVF baby good, study shows

Latest Headlines

Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a corruption scheme that financially backed his unsuccessful 2016 bid for the U.S. Congress.
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to allow temporary remote work to survive, a new survey finds more than half of all U.S. women would prefer to work from home permanently compared to 44% of men.
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died Tuesday at the age of 94.
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially motivated attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially motivated attack
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A jury found two men on the Hawaiian island of Maui guilty on Tuesday of a racially-motivated attack that left one man seriously injured.
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An alleged co-conspirator in a scheme involving several Key West staffing agencies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of immigration fraud.
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The number of violations under the Clean Water Act reported by the Environmental Protection Agency has dropped significantly because of an interstate compliance agreement, the agency said on Tuesday.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a trademark case from whiskey maker Jack Daniel's in its fight over a squeaky dog toy, shaped like the iconic square liquor bottle, labeled "Bad Spaniels."
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced an extension to the student loan payment pause while his debt forgiveness plan remains tied up in court.
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A panel of three federal judges grilled lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Tuesday over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement