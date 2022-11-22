Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 6:03 PM

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master

By Simon Druker
A panel of three federal judges on Tuesday grilled lawyers for former President Donald Trump over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f67851488d22e3c0e1cab8a1e5a5b9f5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A panel of three federal judges on Tuesday grilled lawyers for former President Donald Trump over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A panel of three federal judges grilled lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Tuesday over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Judges from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments for 36 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The panel did not issue a ruling Tuesday, but comments from the three judges -- all of whom were appointed by Republican presidents -- seemed at odds with Trump's lawyers.

"Other than the fact that this involves a former president, everything else about this [case] is indistinguishable," Circuit Judge William Pryor, a George W. Bush appointee, told Trump lawyer James Trusty.

RELATED Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns

"Do you think that 'raid' is the right term for execution of a warrant?" Judge Elizabeth Cagle Grant asked Trusty, who had referred to an FBI "raid" on Mar-a-Lago. Grant was appointed to the court by Trump.

In August, FBI agents served a warrant at Trump's Florida home, retrieving thousands of documents from a storage room. Justice Department investigators argued some 300 of those documents were marked as classified and should never have been removed from the White House.

Advertisement

In September, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a request to appoint a special master to oversee to review the documents in response to the ex-president's suggestion that the FBI planted evidence during its search.

RELATED Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe

Cannon appointed U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie to act as special master.

The Justice Department appealed that appointment in October in front of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The department criticized Cannon's rulings and argued that she had no authority to interfere with its criminal investigation.

Tuesday's oral arguments in front of the same court suggests the judges may agree with the Justice Department's assertion that Cannon overstepped her bounds. It is arguing to have Dearie removed from the case.

RELATED Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline

The Supreme Court in October rejected Trump's request to have a special master review the classified papers that were seized to determine which are fair game for investigators to review.

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced an extension to the student loan payment pause while his debt forgiveness plan remains tied up in court.
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims.
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than 400 Haitian advocacy groups are calling on the Biden administration, in a letter from the Haitian Bridge Alliance, to reject Title 42 and extend Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti.
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Whole Foods will stop carrying Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost third-party sustainability certification for using fishing practices that are harmful to right whales.
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for the possible release of former president Donald Trump's tax returns.
Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Elon Musk is feverishly looking for new recruits, especially software engineers, after a mass layoff of about half of the company's employees.
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was awarded $45 million in a lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years.
Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham testified before a grand jury in Georgia Tuesday in the investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at his final press briefing before retirement about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu ahead of the winter and holiday season.
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm said Tuesday that its shareholders voted to delay a deadline for its merger by several months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement