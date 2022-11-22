Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 8:11 PM

Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94

By Joe Fisher
Cecilia Marshall (back, left), widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died on Tuesday at 94 years old. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Cecilia Marshall (back, left), widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died on Tuesday at 94 years old. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Cecilia "Cissy" (Suyak) Marshall, the wife of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood, died Tuesday morning at the age of 94.

The Supreme Court announced the death of Marshall on its Twitter account. Like her husband, Marshall was a Civil Rights advocate with a passion for volunteerism and service. She was with her family when she passed away in Falls Church, Va.

Advertisement

"Cissy Marshall was a vibrant and engaged member of the Court family," said Chief Justice John Roberts in a written statement. "She was often in the spouse's box for oral arguments, at Supreme Court Historical Society events, and rarely missed an investiture, memorial service, spouse's lunch or other Court occasion."

Marshall was born in Maui in 1928 and later moved to New York to attend Columbia University. She was a stenographer for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for seven years. She married Thurgood Marshall in 1955. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Thurgood Marshall died in 1993, two years after retiring from the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

"Every clerk to Justice Marshall received some sort of bonus, steadfast friendship and support of his wife Cissy," said Justice Elena Kagan. "She was a marvelous woman and we all loved and admired her."

Arrangements for services honoring the life of Cecilia Marshall are pending.

Read More

Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe

Latest Headlines

Two Hawaii men convicted in racially-motivated attack
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially-motivated attack
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A jury found two men on the Hawaiian island of Maui guilty on Tuesday of a racially-motivated attack that left one man seriously injured.
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to $7.9 million scheme
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An alleged co-conspirator in a scheme involving several Key West staffing agencies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of immigration fraud.
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
EPA reduces Clean Water Act violations by over 50%
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The number of violations under the Clean Water Act reported by the Environmental Protection Agency has dropped significantly because of an interstate compliance agreement, the agency said on Tuesday.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a trademark case from whiskey maker Jack Daniel's in its fight over a squeaky dog toy, shaped like the iconic square liquor bottle, labeled "Bad Spaniels."
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced an extension to the student loan payment pause while his debt forgiveness plan remains tied up in court.
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A panel of three federal judges grilled lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Tuesday over why they believe it was necessary to appoint a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who crashed into LA County sheriff's recruits was asleep, his attorney claims
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A man who was arrested after crashing into a group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims.
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than 400 Haitian advocacy groups are calling on the Biden administration, in a letter from the Haitian Bridge Alliance, to reject Title 42 and extend Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti.
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Whole Foods will stop carrying Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost third-party sustainability certification for using fishing practices that are harmful to right whales.
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for the possible release of former president Donald Trump's tax returns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement