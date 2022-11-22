Cecilia Marshall, widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dead at 94

Cecilia Marshall (back, left), widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, died on Tuesday at 94 years old. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Cecilia "Cissy" (Suyak) Marshall, the wife of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood, died Tuesday morning at the age of 94. The Supreme Court announced the death of Marshall on its Twitter account. Like her husband, Marshall was a Civil Rights advocate with a passion for volunteerism and service. She was with her family when she passed away in Falls Church, Va. Advertisement

"Cissy Marshall was a vibrant and engaged member of the Court family," said Chief Justice John Roberts in a written statement. "She was often in the spouse's box for oral arguments, at Supreme Court Historical Society events, and rarely missed an investiture, memorial service, spouse's lunch or other Court occasion."

Marshall was born in Maui in 1928 and later moved to New York to attend Columbia University. She was a stenographer for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for seven years. She married Thurgood Marshall in 1955. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Thurgood Marshall died in 1993, two years after retiring from the Supreme Court.

"Every clerk to Justice Marshall received some sort of bonus, steadfast friendship and support of his wife Cissy," said Justice Elena Kagan. "She was a marvelous woman and we all loved and admired her."

Arrangements for services honoring the life of Cecilia Marshall are pending.