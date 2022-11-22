Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 10:26 AM

Driver arrested after crashing into Massachusetts Apple Store

By Matt Bernardini

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The driver of an SUV that crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court, Plymouth Country District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. EST in Hingham, Mass. on Monday.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, drove through a plate glass window at the front of the store and struck several people, pinning some of them against the wall.

Cruz identified the deceased victim in a statement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said seven fire trucks and 14 ambulances responded to the scene. Victims were transported to South Shore and Boston hospitals.

Apple said in an emailed statement to UPI that Bradley was involved in construction on site when the crash occurred.

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store," Apple said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

