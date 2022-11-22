Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty

Riley June Williams, the woman accused of stealing a laptop from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol, was arrested on January 18, 2021. Photo via Dauphin County Jail/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt. The Justice Department said in a statement that a jury in Washington, D.C., convicted Riley Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Monday. Advertisement

She was found guilty of two felony counts relating to interfering with law enforcement officers and four misdemeanor charges in connection to entering the Capitol building.

The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict on two other charges concerning obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of a laptop from Pelosi's office.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Williams was among the mob of then-President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building to prevent Congress from certifying the election win of then-Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Prosecutors said Williams remained inside the building for about 70 minutes, during which she directed rioters, pushed law enforcement officers and recorded her activities via her smartphone. She was also accused of throwing a water bottle at police officers, whom she called traitors.

During her time in the building, she entered Pelosi's office where she encouraged other rioters to steal a laptop. Prosecutors said she instructing people to wear gloves and to "Take the [expletive] laptop."

Williams is to be sentenced Jan. 18, when she faces a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment for the felony charge of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder and a maximum of eight years for impeding law enforcement officers.

The four misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of three years.

Since the assault on the Capitol, authorities have arrested nearly 900 people, including more than 275 who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

