Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 1:49 PM

Labor Department changes rules to benefit ESG investing

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh introduced new rules Tuesday that he said would "help America's workers and their families as they save for a secure retirement." File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/91392d7139b7c08499162871c7139d88/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh introduced new rules Tuesday that he said would "help America's workers and their families as they save for a secure retirement." File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Labor Department announced new rules on Tuesday giving more leeway around the involvement of environmental, social and governance funds for 401(k) plans.

The move opens up the use of so-called ESG investing, also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing, which had gained greater popularity over the years.

Advertisement

In 2020, the Trump administration issued rules that some said had a "chilling" effect on the uptake in workplace retirement plans, even if the ESG fund would have delivered a financial benefit.

"Today's rule clarifies that retirement plan fiduciaries can take into account the potential financial benefits of investing in companies committed to positive environmental, social and governance actions as they help plan participants make the most of their retirement benefits," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement.

"Removing the prior administration's restrictions on plan fiduciaries will help America's workers and their families as they save for a secure retirement."

Lisa Gomez, assistant secretary of labor for the Employee Benefits Security Administration, said the new rules clarify that businesses can "include the economic effects of climate change and other ESG considerations" when making investment choices.

Advertisement

"The rule announced today will make workers' retirement savings and pensions more resilient by removing needless barriers, and ending the chilling effect created by the prior administration on considering environmental, social and governance factors in investments," Gomez said in a statement.

She said the information "can be useful for plan investors as they make decisions about how to best grow and protect the retirement savings of America's workers."

Read More

Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania

Latest Headlines

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The oldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant has requested a restraining order against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles.
Canada helping with U.S. gas supplies, but only so much
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Canada helping with U.S. gas supplies, but only so much
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Energy Department finds imports from Canada are on the rise, but still well below records set during last year's Winter Storm Uri.
Driver arrested after crashing into Massachusetts Apple Store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Driver arrested after crashing into Massachusetts Apple Store
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The driver of an SUV that crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide.
Atlanta agrees to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks' widow for deadly shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Atlanta agrees to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks' widow for deadly shooting
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta City Council agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police two years ago.
Parent company of Penguin Random House scraps merger with Simon & Schuster
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Parent company of Penguin Random House scraps merger with Simon & Schuster
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A deal that would have merged Simon & Schuster with Penguin Random House for more than $2 billion has collapsed following a judge's ruling three weeks ago that determined the deal violated antitrust laws.
Georgia police arrest mother of missing toddler on murder charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia police arrest mother of missing toddler on murder charges
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia who have been searching for a missing toddler since early last month have arrested the child's mother on charges of malice murder.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court in Georgia ruled against the state on Monday, allowing counties to offer residents early voting on Saturday in its Senate runoff election.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The State of New York announced the first 36 licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries with sales expected to begin by the end of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
FIFA app issue caused World Cup tickets to 'disappear'
FIFA app issue caused World Cup tickets to 'disappear'
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement