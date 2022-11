Natalia Bryant filed a request for a restraining order on Monday, alleging that a 32-year-old man has repeatedly harassed her over the last two years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The oldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant has requested a restraining order against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles. Natalia Bryant, a 19-year-old student at the University of Southern California asked for a restraining order on Monday against 32-year-old Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp. Advertisement

According to court records, Kemp, described as a gun enthusiast, began to harass Bryant on social media in 2020 when she was just 17. Kemp began sending intimate messages, kissing faces and threatening to make unwanted in-person contact with her.

Also in July 2021 Kemp allegedly sent Bryant a message with a picture of her father, Kobe Bryant, and another alluding to his hope that he and Bryant can have a Kobe-like child together.

"Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him... 'Kobe,'" he wrote, the filing said.

The harassment eventually progressed to the point where Kemp showed up to the USC campus and tried to meet Bryant.

A USC Department of Public Safety crime report said Kemp showed up on campus earlier this month with flowers for Bryant.

A hearing on the request is set for Dec. 14.

