Atlanta agrees to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks' widow for deadly shooting

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, follows the casket as it is carried out of the church at the end of the funeral for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 23, 2020. On Monday the city of Atlanta agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Brooks. Photo by Erik Lessr/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta City Council agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police two years ago. The City Council voted unanimously to approve the settlement three months after prosecutors determined in August that police had committed no crimes and their use of deadly force was reasonable. Advertisement

"The city attorney has done an extensive review of the facts on the law and has determined that the city of Atlanta's potential financial exposure in defending plaintiff's claims is in excess of the settlement amount," said Councilman Dustin Hillis.

On June 12, 2020, police were attempting to arrest Brooks for driving while under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to flee on foot, which was followed by a struggle between the two officers and their suspect.

Brooks was able to break free from the officers and as he did, he grabbed a taser off one of the officers. While running away, he turned and fired the weapon at the officers. As he did, another officer returned fire.

An autopsy report states that Brooks died of two gunshot wounds to the back, resulting in organ damage and blood loss. It also noted that he had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit and and that a toxicology report states he tested positive for cocaine and eutylone, better known as ecstasy.

The incident sparked protests during a time of mass unrest across the United States following the police-involved death of George Floyd weeks earlier on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

"This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age," attorneys for Brooks said in a statement.

"While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn't pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks' death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter. We look forward to the city of Atlanta continuing to work hard to build a bridge between law enforcement and members of our community."