Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 11:15 AM

UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says

By Adam Schrader
The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital. Photo courtesy of <a href="https://virginiasports.com/sports/football/roster/season/2022-23/player/mike-hollins/">UVA</a>
The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital. Photo courtesy of UVA

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital.

"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins said in a statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

"I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. God has shown me he is faithful!"

The concerned mother asked for continued prayers for her son as he recovers and "settles into his new life."

RELATED Colorado Springs mayor: Club Q shooting has 'all the trappings' of hate crime

Hollins, a running back for the UVA football team, had been treated for his injuries at a local hospital where he underwent surgery before he was discharged.

He was one of two victims injured during the shooting which left three other members of the football team -- Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry -- dead. The other injured victim was identified as Marlee Morgan.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the 22-year-old man suspected for the mass shooting, was arrested and charged with murder last week -- hours after he fled and sparked a sweeping manhunt.

Advertisement

Jones was listed on the school's athletics website as a freshman member of the 2018 football team and was considered to be "armed and dangerous" before his arrest.

Virginia State Police said Thursday that they have taken over the investigation because of its expansion across multiple jurisdictions.

University President Jim Ryan addressed the student body in a video on Facebook, sharing updates on the investigation and how the university will proceed.

RELATED Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing

"There's nothing normal about what we're going through as a community," Ryan said.

"We are also inviting an external review with respect to the university's interactions with the suspect and whether we did all we could to prevent or avoid this tragedy."

Read More

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations

Latest Headlines

Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Colorado Springs mayor: Club Q shooting has 'all the trappings' of hate crime
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colorado Springs mayor: Club Q shooting has 'all the trappings' of hate crime
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Monday that the deadly shooting at the Club Q nightclub has "all the trappings of a hate crime.
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are following the declines in the broader commodities market.
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The driver accused of running over and killing an 11-year-old girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina on Saturday has been ticketed more than a dozen times in the past for traffic and vehicle violations.
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old gunman is in police custody after at least five people were killed and another 25 were wounded in a shooting that erupted just before midnight Sunday at a gay Colorado nightclub, authorities said.
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A week after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus residence, police on Sunday are asking the concerned public for time and patience to name a suspect.
Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for at least five missing migrants after a makeshift vessel capsized about 50 miles from the Florida Keys.
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that he plans to keep a promise he made last year that if he were to become the Speaker of the House, he would remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Airlines across the United States face a workforce crunch leading to a loss of services, more expensive fares and less accessibility for potential travelers.
Cross-country storm to threaten travel around Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Cross-country storm to threaten travel around Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving travelers should be prepared for a slew of hazards ranging from heavy rain and wind to accumulating snow for some.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement