UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital. "Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins said in a statement on Twitter. Advertisement

"I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. God has shown me he is faithful!"

The concerned mother asked for continued prayers for her son as he recovers and "settles into his new life."

Hollins, a running back for the UVA football team, had been treated for his injuries at a local hospital where he underwent surgery before he was discharged.

He was one of two victims injured during the shooting which left three other members of the football team -- Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry -- dead. The other injured victim was identified as Marlee Morgan.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the 22-year-old man suspected for the mass shooting, was arrested and charged with murder last week -- hours after he fled and sparked a sweeping manhunt.

Jones was listed on the school's athletics website as a freshman member of the 2018 football team and was considered to be "armed and dangerous" before his arrest.

Virginia State Police said Thursday that they have taken over the investigation because of its expansion across multiple jurisdictions.

University President Jim Ryan addressed the student body in a video on Facebook, sharing updates on the investigation and how the university will proceed.

"There's nothing normal about what we're going through as a community," Ryan said.

"We are also inviting an external review with respect to the university's interactions with the suspect and whether we did all we could to prevent or avoid this tragedy."